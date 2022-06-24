THE Herald has been shortlisted in a raft of categories at the latest Scottish Press Awards.

The nominations for the 43rd annual awards were revealed yesterday, with the newspaper and its journalists shortlisted in a total of 12 categories, covering 15 entries.

Writers Teddy Jamieson and Neil Mackay were named in the Arts and Entertainment Journalist category, Jack Aitchison for the best coverage of a live event online for the Scottish elections, Neil Mackay for Feature Writer of the Year, Brian Donnelly and Kristy Dorsey were both nominated for Finance Business Journalist of the Year, Joanna Blythman and Ron McKenna for Food and Drink Writer of the Year, and Teddy Jamieson for Interviewer of the Year.

Sandra Dick was nominated for the Nicola Barry Award, Brian Taylor for Podcast of the Year, Hannah Rodger for Political Journalist of the Year, Neil Mackay for Reporter of the Year, Health Correspondent Helen McArdle for Specialist Reporter of the Year and Jack Aitchison for Young Journalist of the Year.

The work submitted covered The Herald, the Herald on Sunday and The Herald Magazine and website.

Journalist of the Year, Newspaper of the Year and weekly Newspaper of the Year will be announced on the night of the awards on September 21in Glasgow.

Denise West, chair of the Scottish Press Awards judges, said: “2021 was every bit as challenging for the Scottish Press as 2020, but hard-won government investment gave publishers and editors a solid base on which to keep the public properly informed.

“The evidence from this year’s Scottish Press Awards entries is that Scotland’s journalists continued to meet and exceed the challenge with customary style and passion.

“Rising costs mean difficulties in the immediate future are undiminished, but so too is the commitment from Scotland’s journalists to maintain the supply of trusted, quality news flowing nationally and locally.

“As never before, the role of the press in holding the powerful to account is badly needed. We congratulate everyone in the industry, not just our finalists.”