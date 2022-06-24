In tonight’s episode, the islanders recoupled with the boys making the decisions.
Musselburgh’s Jay decided to recouple with Paige, meaning she is no longer with Cumbria rugby player Jacques, despite the pair still being close.
Luca was the first boy to make a recoupling decision and he chose Gemma after remaining close with her despite having been in a couple with Danica.
Update 🥺 #LoveIsland https://t.co/cjMiJeqXtl pic.twitter.com/Rxc22iUOFV— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2022
Love Island star Jay paired up with this islander in tonight’s recoupling
With Jay in front of Jacques in the recoupling, he was able to choose Paige, a paramedic from Swansea.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who Jay was interested in previously, is now coupled up with new boy Charlie Radnedge.
Love Island recoupling towards the end of week 3
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Jay Younger and Paige Thorne
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Charlie Radnedge
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Antigoni Buxton and Davide Sanclimenti
- Jacques O'Neill and Danica Taylor
At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the Villa.
READ MORE:
- Love Island stars Jacques and Luca embrace eBay's pre-loved varisty jacket - Get your own
- New Charlie Love island: Bombshell boy enters villa as Antigoni turns head son ITV show
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Ikenna Ekwonna
- Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford
- Luca Bish
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Jacques O’Neill
- Remi Lambert
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
- Antigoni Buxton
- Charlie Radnedge
Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media in our explainer here.
Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article