In tonight’s episode, the islanders recoupled with the boys making the decisions.

Musselburgh’s Jay decided to recouple with Paige, meaning she is no longer with Cumbria rugby player Jacques, despite the pair still being close.

Luca was the first boy to make a recoupling decision and he chose Gemma after remaining close with her despite having been in a couple with Danica.

With Jay in front of Jacques in the recoupling, he was able to choose Paige, a paramedic from Swansea.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who Jay was interested in previously, is now coupled up with new boy Charlie Radnedge.

Love Island recoupling towards the end of week 3

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Jay Younger and Paige Thorne

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Charlie Radnedge

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Antigoni Buxton and Davide Sanclimenti

Jacques O'Neill and Danica Taylor

At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the Villa.

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.