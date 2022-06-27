Less is more as you age and it becomes all about the search for a few decent beauty products that do the business - ie deliver a slightly healthier looking version of yourself.

At 47 I'm not looking to reverse time or even eye lines (on a good day).

Cult San Francisco borne brand Benefit has re-launched cult product Benetint with a new peachy version enticingly called desert rose.

I'd forgotton how gorgeous their packaging is but of course it's all about what is inside.

The product itself does not disappoint. I'd always felt the original was a little too rosy when you already have a pink tone in the skin and are prone to blushing (or flushing now - thank you perimenopause).

The new version does exactly what I want it to do, giving a fresh, healthier visage after moisturiser.

So much so that after pairing it with the new California Kissin' ColourBalm in peach/pink I'm happy to skip my other, usual daily make-up tweaks. 

Floratint (£16) and ColourBalm is available from www.benefitcosmetics.com and House of Fraser, Glasgow  

 

 

 

 