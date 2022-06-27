Non UK casinos are offshore gaming destinations without a UK license. However, they hold licenses from other respected regulators and offer rewards to new and existing customers. Furthermore, these platforms feature an extensive range of betting products, including casino games, esports, virtual sports, etc. Apart from that, they support several languages and offer high-quality support services. And they don’t restrict Gamstop users, making them ideal for players looking for trustworthy non UK casino sites.

This article reviews some of the best non UK sites and examines some vital features of these platforms that you need to know.

Overview of Non UK Casino Sites

Best Overall Casino

4Crowns

Easy Cashout

Hustles

Best for VIP Players

SlotsDreamer

Best for Slots

Richy Reels

No Verification

Ocean Breeze Casino

Best for Mobile

Mr. SlotsClub Casino

Automatic Cashback

GodOdds

Best BTC Casino

Luck of Spins

Best Promotions

Twister Spins

How do we rate the best non UK online casinos?

Selecting the best casino sites outside the UK requires careful considerations of essential parameters that determine a gambling site's safety, convenience, and reliability. Here are some of the features we looked at when selecting the top non UKGC sites:

Customer support

Apart from employing experienced and responsive support services, these gambling sites provide different contact channels for fast and effective communication. Also, some platforms feature detailed FAQ pages to answer common questions relating to these platforms.

License

Our recommended platforms hold licenses from other top gambling authorities around the globe. These regulators include Curacao Gaming Authority, Malta Gaming Authority, Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association, etc. These regulators ensure that they offer safe products and reliable services to gamblers.

Mobile support

Mobile compatibility is another crucial feature used to select the best non UK sites. Players must be able to access the website through several portable devices, including smartphones, tablets, and iPhones. Once there is a stable internet connection, players can log in to their accounts without restrictions.

Game selection

These games are designed for all categories of players as they come in free and real play modes. Besides, these gambling sites feature sports betting, virtual sports, and esports.

Best non UK casinos

If you are looking for a safe casino site that accepts Gamstop subscribers, consider our top gambling sites reviewed below:

4Crowns casino

4Crowns casino is a top brand with an impressive variation of slots. The gambling site is licensed in Curacao and works with top-ranking software suppliers like Merkur Gaming, Net Entertainment, Quickspin, Yggdrasil, etc. The online casino offers attractive welcome packages to new players; these rewards cover the first five deposits. Exciting slot titles available at 4Crowns casino include Under the Bed, Fruit Shop, Gonzos Quest, Magic Portals, etc. The support service is available through email, live chat, and telephone. Benefits of playing at this gaming destination include robust security, an easy-to-navigate user interface, mobile support, etc.

SlotsDreamer casino

If you are looking for a reliable and safe casino site without a UK license, consider SlotsDreamer casino. The online casino supports several currencies to accommodate players from different jurisdictions. In addition to that, the website supports a wide range of mobile devices, including tablets, smartphones, and iPads. The benefits of gambling at SlotsDreamer casino include fast transactions, robust security, a user-friendly interface, a fast registration process, mouth-watering bonuses, etc. Besides the comprehensive FAQ page, the platforms feature high-quality customer support services through various communication channels.

Mr. SlotsClub casino

Mr. SlotsClub casino provides new and existing customers with bountiful bonuses, including welcome casino bonuses, reload, crypto, etc. The online casino uses the latest encryption technology to shield intruders from its website. Furthermore, the gambling site supports different languages, and is compatible with Apple and Android devices. The online casino features slots, virtual games, table games, live dealer casinos, etc. Also, players can deposit and cash out their winning using digital coins like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Apart from cryptocurrency, the platform supports bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets.

Hustles casino

Hustles casino is a Curacao-licensed gambling site that welcomes sports bettors and casino enthusiasts with bonuses. It hosts several casino games, including pokers, slots, blackjacks, baccarat, roulette, etc. The sports section hosts numerous sports, including Field Hockey, Cricket, Football, etc. Also, the website features a wide range of slots, including Hallow Reel, Red Cap, Book of Tut, etc. The online casino is crypto-friendly and supports other safe and convenient banking methods like Qiwi wallet, Paysafecard, MasterCard, Neosurf, Visa, etc.

Gododds casino

Are you searching for a safe and convenient casino site with top-quality customer support? If yes, Gododds casino is your top choice. The platforms support over twenty languages, including Italian, Spanish, Romania, etc. Furthermore, the betting products available at the gambling site include esports, casino games, virtual games, sports, etc. Besides the welcome bonuses, players can claim other rewards, including Wednesday bonuses, Anubis deposit bonuses, etc. Banking methods supported on this platform include Qiwi wallet, Bitcoin, MasterCard, Neosurf, etc.

Ocean Breeze casino

Ocean Breeze casino works with enviable software providers to deliver gamers with safe, exciting, and rewarding casino games. The gambling site features popular slot games like Book of Dead, Majestic King, Gonzos Quest, Starburst, Fruit Shop, etc. Also, the website is easy to navigate, and it comes with attractive graphics and themes. Ocean Breeze casino supports several payment options, including Skrill, American Express, Neteller, Bitcoin, Bank Transfer, etc. If you have questions, you can easily contact the support agents via different contact channels, including online chat, telephone, and email.

Luck of Spins casino

Players looking for a crypto-friendly gambling site without UKGC registration can opt for Luck of Spins casino. This online casino supports mobile devices and features attractive themes and graphics. Furthermore, it supports multiple fiat currencies, allowing players to deposit and cash out their winnings without stress. Furthermore, Luck of Spins casino offers bonuses to new and regular players. Some of the rewards available at this gambling site include Cashback bonuses, Reload bonuses, Crypto bonuses, Welcome bonuses, etc. Also, the online casino hosts numerous slot games, including Lucky Lady’s Charm, Big Bonanza, Book of Fortune, Dolphin Pearls, Book of Ra, etc.

Platinum Club VIP casino

Platinum Club VIP casino is a generous platform that offers bonuses to players. The rewards players can claim on this platform include welcome casino bonuses, crypto bonuses, reload bonuses, welcome sports bonuses, etc. Furthermore, the games are powered by respected software vendors like KA Gaming, Netent, Play 'N Go, and Pragmatic Gaming. Besides casino games, the gambling site offers sports betting, virtual games, lotto, and live racing. Some of these games are available in free modes; this enables new players to learn the games' rules and dynamics before using their deposit funds.

Red Lion Casino

Red Lion casino offers impressive welcome packages to bettors. It also supports Android and Apple devices, allowing players to enjoy a gambling experience via internet-enabled mobile devices. Besides welcome bonuses, the online casino offers Reload bonuses and cashback rewards to existing players. The platform accepts crypto payments, bank transfers, Visa, and AMEX. The support agents are friendly and responsive; you can contact them via email and live chats. Other advantages of Red Lion casino include an easy-to-navigate interface, vast game selections, safe and reliable transactions.

SlotsNBets casino

SlotsNBets casino utilises 128-bit encryption technology to shield players’ personal and financial details from fraudsters. Also, the gambling site offers rewards to new and regular players; these bonuses include Casino welcome package, Bingo welcome package, Cashback bonuses, etc. The online casino accepts several payment methods like Visa, Instant Bank Transfer, American Express, Visa, Cryptocurrency, etc. It features a decent selection of table game titles such as Oasis Poker Classic, Triple Edge Poker, Teen Patti, VIP Roulette, and hosts of others. The platform supports several languages, including Portuguese, Deutsch, Italian and more.

Types of casinos without UK License

Your choice of non UK site depends on your preferred features. Here are the types of non UKGC casinos you can try:

New non UK casinos

Players who prefer modern gambling sites with safe and reliable products can register at newly established platforms. Some of the notable features of these gaming destinations include airtight security, high-quality games, excellent support services, and impressive rewards.

Live casinos without UKGC license

Consider these gambling sites if you are looking for a non UK site that offers a brick-and-mortar casino experience. They partner with top-level software companies like Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Ezugi, Vivo Gaming, and Novomatic to offer live casino games.

Mobile non UK sites

These gambling sites are ideal for UK players who want to register, deposit, and play non UK casino games on their mobile devices.

Games to play at casinos outside UK

Online casinos without UKGC license provides players with fair casino games designed for all categories of players. Here are some of the games available on these platforms:

Slots

Slots are thrilling casino games with multiple variants. The outcome of every spin is completely random; casino operators or gamers cannot manipulate it. Some of the slot variants on these platforms are Starburst, Twins Spin, Book of Dead, Dolphin Pearl, Big Bass Bonanza, etc.

Bingo

Bingo is another engaging game you can play at non UK sites. Players can claim attractive bingo bonuses at some of the top gambling sites outside the UK.

Poker

Poker is an entertaining card game that requires players to follow some rules. Unlike slots, it is not based on luck; players need to use their skills and strategies to beat their opponents. Some poker variants at our recommended platforms include Oasis Poker Classic, Triple Edge Poker, Deuces Wild, etc.

Advantages of non UK casinos

UK players prefer to register at casinos without UKGC license because they come with several benefits. First, they are generous and safe. They feature bonuses for their players and adopt strict security measures. Apart from that, they hold valid licenses from other notable gambling authorities. These regulators ensure that they provide gamers with high-quality products and services.

These platforms are accessible on mobile devices, allowing gamers to play their favourite games on their Apple and Android devices. Also, they employ dutiful and experienced agents to provide excellent support services to customers.

Disadvantages of casinos without UKGC license

You must pay attention to every detail when selecting the best non UK casinos as there are scam operators disguising themselves as trustworthy gambling sites. Besides, these gaming destinations do not restrict addicted UK gamblers because they don’t partner with a self-restriction scheme. Hence, they are not ideal for problem gamblers who want to stay away from online gambling for a certain period.

Payment methods at non UKGC sites

Online casinos without UK license offers convenient and fast payment methods. These platforms feature several banking options, giving players the privilege to choose their most preferred methods. It is worth stating that most non UK casinos support digital coins. Some of the benefits of crypto gambling include speed, security, anonymity, and convenience. Popular virtual coins accepted on these platforms include Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin.

Furthermore, some conditions to check before selecting a banking option include deposits and withdrawal limits, bonus eligibility, withdrawal speed, etc. Top payment options at online casinos outside the UK include AMEX, Paysafecard, EcoPayz, MasterCard, Visa, Entropay, and Qiwi wallet.

Licenses at casinos outside UK

These platforms do not hold UK licenses, but other high-ranking gambling authorities regulate them. Apart from giving out licenses to these casino sites, the regulators ensure that they offer safe and reliable products to customers. Top regulators in the gambling industry include the following:

Malta Gaming Authority

Curacao Gaming Authority

Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission

Spanish Gambling Commission

Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association

How to tell the difference between reputable non UK casinos and fraud?

The first thing to do when separating reliable platforms from fake ones is to check the license information at the website’s homepage. You should not join a gambling site without a valid license because their reliability and safety cannot be guaranteed.

Customer service is another parameter to consider when separating honest gambling sites from fraudulent ones. A reputable online casino will provide players with prompt and effective support service through different contact channels, while you may not be able to contact dishonest operators. Therefore, endeavor to check their contact details and try to message them to know if they are responsive. Other factors to look into are bonus terms, games, security measures, and payment methods.

Bonuses at non UKGC casinos

Non UK gambling sites offer several eye-catching bonuses to players; these rewards include welcome packages, sports bonuses, and reload bonuses.

Cashback bonuses

Online casinos return a certain percentage of players total lost bets as cashback bonuses. Players should endeavor to check the promotion page to know how to qualify for this reward.

Welcome bonuses

Apart from cashback bonuses, players can also unlock welcome packages on these platforms. Non UK sites offer attractive welcome bonuses to bingo players, sports bettors, and casino players. Some of the conditions that come with these rewards include Playthrough requirement, validity period, eligible games, etc.

Reload bonuses

These rewards are designed for regular players. Apart from boosting their deposits, it may enhance players winning chances as it elongates their play time. Like the welcome packages, they come with bonus caps and wagering requirements.

Conclusion

Casinos without UKGC licenses are platforms that offer a safe and convenient gaming experience. They are highly recommended for gamers looking to play high-stake games because they offer higher deposit and withdrawal limits. Besides, they provide players with bigger bonuses and are compatible with mobile and desktop devices. Also, these platforms use advanced encryption and firewall security system to protect gamers from intruders. Some of our top non UK sites include Hustle casino, SlotsDreamer casino, Red Lion casino, and Mr. SlotsClub casino.

FAQ

What are non UK casinos?

Non UK casinos are offshore gambling sites without a UKGC license. These gaming destinations accept UK players and offer a broad range of betting products, including casino games, esports, lotto, virtual games, etc.

Is RTP different at all casinos operating outside UK?

RTP values are not the same at all non UK sites. Knowing the games' RTP percentage will enable players to make an informed decision about the choice of casino games.

How to avoid bad streaks at non UKGC casinos?

The best way to prevent losing streaks is to identify and avoid habits that can lead to them. These attitudes include poor bankroll management, excessive gambling, chasing losses, etc.

Is it safe to play at casinos without UK license?

These gambling sites are safe and reliable because leading regulators issue licenses to them. Besides, they use state-of-the-art encryption and security measures to protect players’ data.

Is it legal to join non UK sites?

Players can join a non UK online casino without contravening the law if their countries legalise online gambling. Else, it will be illegal to sign up at a gambling site in such regions.

