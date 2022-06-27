Scots Love Island star Jay has found himself in a love triangle in recent days and it looks like things are about to get even more complicated.
ITV viewers were left reeling after Friday's episode saw the Musseburgh boy Jay couple up with the 24-year-old paramedic Paige from Swansea.
Paige was previously paired up with Cumbria rugby lad Jacques with things between them up going well, sharing the first kiss and trip to the hideaway within days.
But after Jay admitted that he wanted to get to know Paige - which abruptly ended his relationship with Essex girl Ekin-Su - things between Paige and Jacques have been strained to say the least.
Paige pulls Jay for a chat after Jacques confesses his feelings
Initially, Jacques was playing it cool with Jay getting to know Paige, encouraging the pair to go for chats.
Fans of the ITV dating show were left distraught after seeing how Jacques's cool attitude was affecting Paige.
But this week, Jacques changed his tune, opening up to Paige on Sunday night that it bothered him and that he had feelings for her.
Following Jacques’ confession, Paige pulled Jay for a chat to see where his head was at on Monday's episode.
READ MORE: Recreate the Love Island villa in your home and garden from Aldi, Wayfair and The Range
READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast
Paige said: “I totally understand it can feel awkward and stuff when you see me be with Jacques. I just don’t like being that person in the middle, do you know what I mean?”
Jay admitted: “I won’t lie, this morning when I woke up I was feeling a bit of mixed signals. If you say you’re open to getting to know me, cool, but obviously last night I saw you and Jacques had a moment together and I thought maybe it’s just a bit too late for me...”
Time will tell whether it is too late for Jay or if Paige is still keen to get to know both boys.
Current Love Island couples
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Jay Younger and Paige Thorne
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Charlie Radnedge
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Antigoni Buxton and Davide Sanclimenti
- Jacques O'Neill and Danica Taylor
At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the villa.
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders currently in the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Andrew Le Page
- Luca Bish
- Jacques O’Neill
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
- Antigoni Buxton
- Charlie Radnedge
Get to know the new islanders and check out their social medias ahead of the new show in our explainer here.
Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here