Whether you’re a firm fan of tradition or like to be more daring, each of these Scottish gin distilleries offers a unique experience for your taste buds.

Badachro Distillery

Badachro Distillery is very much tucked away. Head north, west a bit, and then over the bridge and round the corner to the hamelt of Badachro. It’s stunningly beautiful, pretty remote, settled by a west coast sea-loch (Gairloch) and enjoys views towards the Torridon mountains.

The pristine water, pure air and wild, untouched landscape provide ideal ingredients for the five Badachro Gins, ranging from the original Badahro Gin, with it’s aromatic, complex flavour from wild myrtle, elderflower, gorse blossom, lavender and rosehip, to the best selling, bright and refreshing Coastal Gin, which marries together the wonders of fennel and wild thyme with suger kelp and pink peppercorn.

Creating, distilling and telling the story of the gins is a great passion for the company, and has completely taken over their lives since starting the business in 2017. It was going to be tiny, making a few bottles to sell to B&B guests and the local (and awesome) Badachro Inn.

It’s still quite a small business compared to most in the drinks industry, but their products are enjoyed across the Highlands, Scotland and the rest of the UK in ever-increasing quantities. Exports to over ten countries across the world helps spread the brand and uniqueness of our highland recipies far and wide. They even create and produce gins especially for the Bermudan duty-free and the National Trust of Scotand.

The 57 Storm Strength Gin has become quite a cult product, with a loyal following enjoying it’s stong flavour, which was created for cocktails and turbo-charged G&T’s. Ironically, it also makes a great low-alcohol G&T. Because of it’s high flavour to alcohol ratio, a lot of tonic can be added to it without loosing the delicious gin flavours.

Badachro Distillery fill a vat with Badachro Gin and soak a netfull of Highland raspberries in it for a few weeks, and then genty filter it. No syrup, no sugar, no artificial colouring or flavouring, just gin and raspberries. Their orangy Orains gin is made the same way and has been a massive hit, often being enjoyed with ice, tonic and a couple of slices of fresh orange in the summer, and with warm apple juice and a cinnamon stick in the winter.

Beyond the gin range, Badachro Distillery also make the stunnigly ‘Wild Yet Smooth’ Dancing Puffin vodka and Bad a h-Achlaise Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection (peated and non-peated and finished in a selection of rum, port, madeira and Tuscan red wine casks).

Why not visit www.badachrodistillery.com to learn more.

Twitter: @Badachrospirits or @badachrogin

Instagram: badachrodisitillery

Facebook: badachrodistillery

Tarbraxus Distillers

Hidden away on the border of South Lanarkshire in the foothills of the Pentland Hills is a small treasure of a distillery. Tarbraxus Distillers, the vision of Phil, Tabatha and Panza, the Chocolate Labrador, is the home of Pentland Hills Gin, and it’s quite some gin.

First coming to the market in 2018 the Original Gin made a real impact on the small batch, hand crafted, gin scene. Flavoursome and smooth at 40% abv it also brought with it the first sustainable, refillable bottle, hand etched and individually numbered this allows the bottles to travel backwards and forwards to customers throughout the UK (and also a small number of overseas customers).

This success led to the mighty 58% Navy Strength ‘Electra’ Pentland Hills Gin. Coming to the market in 2020, a three-star winner at the Best Taste Awards last year, it has proved to be a real hit with those who like high strength gin with its smooth alcohol presentation and slightly sweet, warming palette. Head Distiller Phil has also been busy developing two ‘seasonal’ gins.

The autumn/winter Firework Gin at 45% abv went off with a real bang. Slightly spiced with a warming touch on the tongue it was only produced in very small quantities at the end of last year. It may have only been a small production run but the gin was voted best Scottish Gin at this year’s Gin Guide awards. The gin will return to production once the necessary botanicals have regrown on the small-holding that is home to the distillery.

In the meantime, the spring/summer offering; the Party Gin was floated in time to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and Phil’s 60th Birthday. Offered at 38% abv, the gin has a hint of sweetness from the wild strawberries and hand-picked brambles included in the recipe (and a little kick from the black peppercorns).

All the gins are included with the Pentland Hills Gin refill option and they are proving to be a real success with gin lovers around the country. For Phil, Tabatha and Panza, it’s quality that counts and the care that goes into making the gins really does show.

www.pentlandhillsgin.com/

Glasgow Distillery Makar Original Dry Gin

Makar Original Dry Gin

The Glasgow Distillery’s flagship gin, Makar is a bold and spicy traditional style of gin with juniper at its heart – try Makar Original Dry over ice, with tonic water and a fine slice of mild green chilli pepper.

£28

www.glasgowdistillery.com/item/10/Makar/Makar-Original-Dry-Gin.html

House of Elrick gin

Nestled in the rich, rural tapestry within the lowlands of Aberdeenshire, the House of Elrick is the source of a delicious range of premium quality spirits.

House of Elrick’s signature gin is crisp and fragrant. The botanicals, hand-picked by their Master of Gin are a complement of juniper, coriander seeds, angelica root and citrus peel, built around a core of heather, pink peppercorns, sweet fennel and rose petals.

Refreshing and aromatic, House of Elrick Gin is a spirit made with the essence of Scotland, using local ingredients and the crisp waters of Loch Ness. It is a fresh and vibrant infusion. The versatility of the gin means that it can be enjoyed on the rocks, or as the foundation of your favourite gin-based cocktail.

Owner Stuart explains: “For the House of Elrick brand, quality over quantity is key. All of our spirits are distilled and bottled by hand in batches of 600 bottles per run, so we can maintain absolute control over every bottle that leaves the distillery.”

Members of the Elrick Estate note that a perfect serve for their signature gin would be served on the rocks or with a fine, quality tonic from a deep wine glass to retain the aromas.

When it comes to garnishing, they recommend you opt for aromatic orange zest. The orange will accent the fragrance and intensify the rose and peppercorns notes.

The lines of gin and rum are made at the Elrick estate, within the garden walls of a home veiled in mystery and tradition. Built at the height of the Scottish Enlightenment period in 1720, the house boasts a rich history.

Visit the House of Elrick website today and sign up to their newsletter, to make sure you are kept up to date.

www.houseofelrick.co.uk

www.facebook.com/houseofelrick

www.instagram.com/HouseofElrick

www.twitter.com/HouseofElrick