WITH more and more of us travelling to Portugal on holiday, I thought we should take a look at some of the vine-related delights that await us there. For most people, Portugal is about one thing only: port. The non-fortified wine sampled on our journeys tends to be the bargain basement but very reliable vinho verde.

The truth is that Portugal is an almost undiscovered world of incredible wines with several different regions each with their own characteristics. It's a must for any budding or even experienced wine lover.