WITH more and more of us travelling to Portugal on holiday, I thought we should take a look at some of the vine-related delights that await us there. For most people, Portugal is about one thing only: port. The non-fortified wine sampled on our journeys tends to be the bargain basement but very reliable vinho verde.
The truth is that Portugal is an almost undiscovered world of incredible wines with several different regions each with their own characteristics. It's a must for any budding or even experienced wine lover.
There are soft, fruity mid-week specials, crisp refreshing aperitif wines, silky multi-layered reds and one or two simply outstanding world-class fine wines for laying down. They even have some gorgeous variations on the sparkling theme – and at prices that mean we can all celebrate.
It's all there waiting to be found. I tried an amorpha aged red recently and was blown away by how soft, complex and creamy a red that hadn’t seen so much as a wood splinter could be.
Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine or Instagram @RichardsonsWines
QUINTA DE LA ROSA 'DOUROSA TINTO' 2017
If you love malbec or Californian zinfandels then you will adore this. Ripe morello cherries on the nose with heaps of blackberry fruits and a lovely cedar wood finish.
Oddbins £15.50
Mimo Moutinho Vinho Verde Rosé
A corker for the price. Fresh, almost exuberant fruits with guava and raspberries dominate a light spritz palate. Perfect for the patio on a hot day and rather nice with spicy dishes.
Aldi £6.99
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here