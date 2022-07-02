WITH more and more of us travelling to Portugal on holiday, I thought we should take a look at some of the vine-related delights that await us there. For most people, Portugal is about one thing only: port. The non-fortified wine sampled on our journeys tends to be the bargain basement but very reliable vinho verde.

The truth is that Portugal is an almost undiscovered world of incredible wines with several different regions each with their own characteristics. It's a must for any budding or even experienced wine lover.

There are soft, fruity mid-week specials, crisp refreshing aperitif wines, silky multi-layered reds and one or two simply outstanding world-class fine wines for laying down. They even have some gorgeous variations on the sparkling theme – and at prices that mean we can all celebrate.

It's all there waiting to be found. I tried an amorpha aged red recently and was blown away by how soft, complex and creamy a red that hadn’t seen so much as a wood splinter could be.

QUINTA DE LA ROSA 'DOUROSA TINTO' 2017

If you love malbec or Californian zinfandels then you will adore this. Ripe morello cherries on the nose with heaps of blackberry fruits and a lovely cedar wood finish.

Oddbins £15.50

Mimo Moutinho Vinho Verde Rosé

A corker for the price. Fresh, almost exuberant fruits with guava and raspberries dominate a light spritz palate. Perfect for the patio on a hot day and rather nice with spicy dishes.

Aldi £6.99