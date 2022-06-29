A Glasgow museum and art gallery has been forced to close after climate protesters glued themselves to a frame of a painting.
Members of the group Just Stop Oil spray-painted their logo on the walls and floors of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.
Officers have blocked the gallery and are preventing visitors from entering due to the protest.
Glasgow Life, which manages the venue, said they were advised by Police Scotland to close early.
Two activists glued themselves to the frame of 19th century landscape painting by Horatio McCulloch called ‘My Heart’s in the Highlands’.
The two women were pictured with their hands resting on the golden frame of the painting. Both were wearing orange tops with 'Just Stop Oil' printed on them.
Security and conservation teams from Glasgow Life are working with officers to establish the extent of the damage.
One of the activists, aged 30, said that "art institutions are failing us" as she called for them to do more to challenge government plans for oil and gas developments.
She said: "If you are more angry about the action than about mothers dying of heat stroke in India leaving orphaned babies crying for breastmilk, or about the millions of families in the UK struggling to buy food because of fossil fuel profiteering by the rich then you need to get your priorities straight.
"What is more priceless? This piece of art or your children’s life?"
A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said: "On Police Scotland advice, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has closed early today, due to climate protestors inside the museum.
"Glasgow Life Museums’ security and conservation teams are currently working with the police to ascertain the extent of any damage. We will update on reopening as soon as possible."
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
