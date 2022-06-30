Consider Investing In These Top-Performing Digital Assets This Year.

Searching for the most popular cryptocurrencies? Read on. We’ll be explaining what are the top 7 most popular cryptos and how you can start investing in the cryptocurrency market in 2022.

Despite the volatility, cryptocurrencies are growing in popularity as an asset class that can build wealth in a pretty short time. However, with new cryptocurrencies entering the market every day, it can be hard to determine the best to buy for 2022 and beyond.

If you are confused and unsure of which cryptocurrencies to buy, you are in luck. In this article, we take an in-depth look at seven of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

Most Popular Cryptocurrency To Buy In 2022

Below we outlined the seven best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 – based on our own in-depth analysis.

ApeCoin

Ethereum

Binance Coin

Bitcoin

XRP

Shiba Inu

Dogecoin

Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Let’s now take a more detailed look at each cryptocurrency project to help you make an informed investment decision.

A Closer Look at The Most Popular Cryptocurrencies to Invest in – Full Analysis

While hundreds of cryptocurrencies can give you a good return, we believe these seven have the most potential for growth in the long term. Continue reading to make an informed choice on the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

ApeCoin – Most Popular New cryptocurrency in 2022

ApeCoin is indeed the most popular cryptocurrency in the market today.

New cryptocurrencies that draw hype tend to outperform the market. From our analysis, we found ApeCoin to be one of the most hyped new cryptocurrencies now. ApeCoin is the governance token for the Ape DAO, which runs the trendy Bored Ape Yacht Club line of NFTs.

ApeCoin is one of the best-performing crypto assets in 2022, and it seems to be gaining momentum. The hype is now being driven by rumors that the Bored Ape Yacht Club will be launching a Metaverse, and ApeCoin will be used as the currency of transaction in it.

ApeCoin is listed on all top cryptocurrency exchanges, which gives it liquidity. Confirming the Metaverse rumors could see ApeCoin emerge as the best performing new cryptocurrency in 2022.

As per ApeCoin price prediction, the coin is expected to increase by %300 in 2022 as demand is increasing due the launch of metaverse projects and the NFTs offered by the crypto project.

Ethereum – Most Popular Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold

Another promising cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 is Ethereum. It is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and has been around since 2015. Ethereum was also the first cryptocurrency to introduce smart contracts.

Ethereum has, over the years, gained popularity in DeFi and minting NFTs, a factor that has helped drive ETH value.

Ethereum is in the process of shifting to Ethereum 2.0, that is will make Ethereum deflationary. Since ETH is always in high demand, Ethereum stands out as a top cryptocurrency with growth potential once Eth 2.0 becomes fully operational.

3. Binance Coin – Top Altcoin with Huge Potential.

The launch of Binance Coin was a strategic move by Binance that allowed users to cut down on trading fees. The cryptocurrency is used by those who trade through the exchange, a factor that has been instrumental in boosting BNB’s popularity.

Additionally, Binance burns millions of BNB tokens every quarter, a factor that has seen BNB outperform most cryptocurrencies for the last 4-years. Since the coin burn will continue for the next couple of years, Binance Coin is one of the best altcoins to buy for value growth.

Bitcoin – Most Potential Cryptocurrency for Long Term Investors

Bitcoin is the king of cryptocurrencies and is undoubtedly the best cryptocurrency to buy and hold long term.

Institutional investors view Bitcoin as overall the top crypto currency to invest in 2022.

Bitcoin has been trading sideways for most of 2020. However, Bitcoin continues to grow in adoption, a factor that is adding to its intrinsic value.

Due to Bitcoin’s capped coin supply of just 21 million coins, growing adoption could see Bitcoin hit $100k in 2022.

If you are unsure of where to buy Bitcoin, it is available on all major exchanges such as eToro, Binance, and Coinbase.

​​Whilst there are numerous other popular cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin’s dominance as the market leader means it is comparatively stable. It is also one of the most widely accepted coins for retail transactions.

XRP – Cheap cryptocurrency to buy with huge potential returns

XRP is one of the best cheap cryptos to buy this year, if you are searching for a good one. XRP is currently trading at $0.71, which means even an investment of $500 can give you over 350 tokens. Crypto experts have predicted XLM to reach $3 per token in 2022.

There is every reason to believe that XRP price prediction can do well in 2022. XRP is used for cross-border payments, and adoption is growing. So far, more than 200 banks have accepted XRP for cross-border payments.

As adoption grows, XRP could rally, especially if the SEC case against Ripple ends well as anticipated.

6. Shiba Inu – High Potential Metaverse Crypto to Consider in 2022

Shiba Inu was the most popular coin last year, and was at the forefront of the doge meme coins revolution.

Wondering where to buy Shiba Inu in 2022? Shiba Inu is a high-potential meme coin that could do well in 2022. While it has underperformed the market in 2022, Shiba Inu is a meme coin that entered the market in 2020 and rallied by more than 40,000,000%.

Shiba Inu recently announced that it was getting into the Metaverse space. This is a big deal as the Metaverse is one of the aspects of the cryptocurrency market that is growing faster than the rest of the market.

Once the entire crypto market gains upside momentum again, Shiba Inu is a meme coin that could make investors rich in 2022 and beyond.

Shiba Inu has more utilities compared to Dogecoin as the smart contracts on the Ethereum network offer more opportunities to the crypto blockchain developers.

Dogecoin – Most Popular Meme Coin For Maximum Rewards

The continuous support from celebrities and billionaire investors has made DOGE one of the most popular cryptocurrencies to buy now.

Dogecoin is the oldest and one of the most successful meme coins today. While Dogecoin had little to no use case for years, it is increasingly getting adopted as a payment cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin has recently gained adoption as a payment cryptocurrency for Tesla, the Dallas Mavericks, and other companies. With Elon Musk aggressively pushing Dogecoin, the chances are that even more corporations are likely to adopt Dogecoin as a means of payment.

Essentially, Dogecoin has the potential to become the currency of the internet. This makes it one of the top meme coins that could double in value in 2022.

The popular coins mentioned above offer attractive investment opportunities for investors of all kinds.

How To Buy The Most popular Cryptocurrency Of 2022

We have got you covered if you want to buy popular digital assets today but are unsure of how to go about it. The seven projects from our list of the best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 can be purchased on eToro in under five minutes.

Let’s now make the process even easier for you:

Step 1: Create an eToro account: Visit the eToro website, and follow the signup process.

Step 2: Make a deposit: The process of funding your eToro account is very straightforward. You can do so using a card, bank transfer, or e-wallets.

Step 3: search for your favorite cryptocurrency: On the search bar on eToro, look for the cryptocurrency you want to buy.

Step 4: Buy cryptocurrency: You can buy any cryptocurrency on eToro for a minimum of $10.

Most Popular Cryptocurrencies - Final Thoughts

Our list of the top 7 most popular cryptocurrencies may have thrown up a few surprises, but it should be remembered that it represents just a snapshot of the market. There are different reasons why traders buy and sell cryptocurrencies and the most popular cryptocurrency is not necessarily the best cryptocurrency to trade.

We believe that the coins in this list have significant value and promise due to their robust mechanics. Be diligent with your research and prepare yourself for the risks. Keep an eye out on market performance and do your due diligence as to what these projects have to offer.

At this point, you are aware of the best cryptos to buy now. ApeCoin tops the list, and for a good reason. It is a new cryptocurrency and has some big news coming up regarding a Metaverse launch.

To buy ApeCoin or other popular cryptocurrency through eToro shouldn’t take more than 5 minutes of your time.

On eToro, you get access to more than 70 cryptocurrencies. The exchange also has a social trading feature where you can get insights on the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

Open an account with eToro, deposit some funds with USD, and finally – buy cryptocurrencies for just $10.

