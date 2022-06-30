Commons Club, Edinburgh

Commons Club, nestled across two floors within the new Virgin Hotel Edinburgh is intended to be a playful yet sophisticated environment for guests to eat, drink, and relax in the heart of Edinburgh, showcasing contemporary Scottish seasonal cuisine using the freshest produce straight from Scotland's local larder for diners.

Steven Wilson, the newly appointed Executive Chef, has created a menu that will appeal to all taste buds. Reservations are now open.

KORA, Edinburgh

Tom Kitchin, the Michelin-starred chef, has announced the opening date for his latest Edinburgh restaurant KORA.

Head chef James Chapman will lead the team of chefs, who will work closely with Kitchin and chef director Dominic Jack. The trio has created a menu that features a seasonal selection of local Scottish meat and fish dishes, as well as a wide range of plant-based options, all evoking modern Scottish cooking with global flavour accents.

KORA will officially open on Saturday, July 2 with reservations available online now.

Grosvenor Casino, Merchant City, Glasgow

Grosvenor has unveiled a £3.5M transformation at their Merchant City location. The casino brand has created an entertainment venue that will provide guests with an experience unlike any other, with a strong emphasis on gaming, dining, and sports viewing, all in a lively setting. Enjoy classics like fish and chips or a beef and ale pie, or try something from the grill menu, which includes burgers and Dukesmoor steaks. Opens today.

63rd and 1st, Edinburgh

The 63rd+1st location in Edinburgh will be the brand's fifth in the United Kingdom. The name 63rd+1st comes from the address of the first Fridays in New York, which opened in 1965 on the corner of 63rd Street and 1st Avenue.

Open from July 8th, the new bar and restaurant on Frederick Street will include a spacious lounge area adjacent to the restaurant space, seating over 100 guests inside and an additional 26 seats on a heated outdoor terrace.