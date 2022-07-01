The Red Hot Chili Peppers have postponed their Glasgow gig just hours before it was due to take place.

The American group had planned to take to the stage at Bellahouston Park tonight as part of their 2022 World Tour.

However, they announced via social media this morning that the show will not go ahead 'due to illness.'

Due to illness Red Hot Chili Peppers will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight.

Ticket buyers have been contacted by their point of purchase and we will be in touch about the rescheduled date. https://t.co/HTPI7bbmYf — Gigs in Scotland (@gigsinscotland) July 1, 2022

They said: "Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1st. We are working on ways to reschedule this show.

"Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon.

"RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Event organisers Gigs in Scotland said: "Ticket buyers have been contacted by their point of purchase and we will be in touch about the rescheduled date."