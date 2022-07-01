A delay to hearings for the inquiry investigating issues at two of Scotland’s newest hospitals is “disappointing”, Labour said.

Party health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie spoke out after it was confirmed that the next round of hearings for the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry had been postponed.

Lord Brodie, who is chairing the inquiry, is “determined that the postponement to hearings will be as short as possible”, a statement on its website said.

Scottish ministers announced the inquiry in the wake of deaths linked to infections at Glasgow’s flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, including that of 10-year-old Millie Main, who was being treated for cancer at the children’s hospital that is part of the same campus.

The inquiry meanwhile is also examining problems that led to the delay in the opening of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Patients and their families have already given evidence to the inquiry, with the next hearings to include evidence from staff at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The statement said that while “good progress” had been made in the inquiry’s work “there is still a great deal of information to be collected and analysed in light of engagement with potential witnesses and core participants”.

To allow for issues to be dealt with “comprehensively” Lord Brodie decided to postpone the hearings.

The statement said: “Lord Brodie is determined that the postponement to hearings will be as short as possible and an announcement on the dates of the hearings will be made in due course.”

Commenting on the delay, Ms Baillie said: “Behind this headline are families, patients and NHS staff all seeking answers about the condition of Scotland’s so-called flagship hospitals.”

She added: “Following the news of delays to the investigation into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, this is another disappointing delay for those seeking justice and for public transparency as a whole.”