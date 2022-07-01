A further seven cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Scotland since last Sunday.
This has brought the total number of cases in the country up to 34, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed.
It comes as the number of people infected by the virus in the UK has now reached 1235 up to June 30.
The viral infection has been spreading across Europe - with the first case being confirmed in the UK at the start of May.
The recent spike in cases is the first time community transmission of the virus has been observed in the UK.
Monkeypox occurs mainly in West and Central Africa - with previous cases in the UK being clearly imported from countries where the virus is endemic.
Between 2018 and 2021, there had been seven cases of monkeypox in the UK.
Of these, four were imported, two were household contacts and the final one was in a health care worker who treated one of the cases.
The majority of the UK cases have been identified in England where 1185 cases have now been confirmed.
A high proportion of the England cases are based in London.
The median age of the people testing positive for monkeypox is 37.
The outbreak has mainly been in gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men without documented history of travel to endemic countries.
However, the virus is not sexually transmitted and can be spread through any close contact.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?
Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.
The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.
