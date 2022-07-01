SCOTLAND'S beach of the year has been revealed following the release of the annual guide.

Big Sand, in Gairloch, took the title of beach of the year. The guide is said to be the most comprehensive list of the UK’s 50 best beaches.

Here is a list of the best beaches in Scotland:

Big Sand, Highland - Winner

Sanna, Ardnamurchan

Rockcliffe, Dumfries and Galloway

Vesteys, Highland

Farr Bay, Highland

Embo, Highland

Roseisle, Moray

Lunan Bay, Angus

Yellowcraig, Lothian

Compiled by the Sunday Times, nine out of the 50 best beaches are in Scotland.

Chris Haslam, the paper's chief travel writer, chose the top 50 out of more than 800 beaches he visited around the UK’s coast. The guide highlights the world-beating magnificence of our seaside, and gives readers a description of the scenery and setting, as well as all the practical information needed to plan a beach day, including car parking, toilets, refreshments, shops and accommodation.

Mr Haslam said: "This has been the 15th circumnavigation of the British coast for me, and the second for my Jack Russell assistant Dave T. Dog. Over eight weeks we've seen sunrises and sunsets, sand and shingle, surfed with dolphins and kayaked with seals.

“We've navigated canyon-like lanes to empty coves, queued to get onto urban hotspots, and in one case swam through a tunnel to reach an otherwise inaccessible bay. This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available and it proves that, when the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth."

