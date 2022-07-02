PE with Joe is hitting the road for the second time offering fans the chance to get fit and grab a selfie with the man himself and he has two dates planned for Scotland.

Joe Wicks began offering family-friendly workout sessions during the first Covid-19 lockdown and quickly became the nation's favourite PE teacher.

The YouTube star, held more than 100 workouts throughout the pandemic's first year, finally saying farewell to the series in March 2021.

His live tour is taking place across seven dates at locations throughout the UK, including Friday, August 5 at Thirlestane Castle in Lauder and Saturday, August 6 at Scone Palace, Perth.

Last week Joe Wicks lead a record breaking attempt for the largest HIIT Workout at BST Hyde Park, London. Picture: PA

PE With Joe Tour 2022

Inviting people to “get fit and have fun together” Joe ‘The Body Coach’ Wicks will be undertaking another wellness road trip this year.

For the second year in a row PE with Joe will be heading out across the UK in a Mini, hoping to bring people together and boost their wellness through a variety of workouts during a 45-minute session.

Last year’s trip saw the fitness expert raise £50,000 for Children in Need which he will be hoping to match with this year’s events.

The tour kicks off in Somerset before heading to Cardiff, Oxford, Norfolk, and Leeds, finishing up with two dates in Scotland, first Lauder and last, but not least, Perth.

Joe Wicks is inviting people to “get fit and have fun together”. Picture: PA

Each event finishes with the chance for attendees to meet Joe and grab a quick selfie before he sets off to his next location.

Joe said: “I’m really excited to be taking PE with Joe on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun. I can’t wait to see you all there.

“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience. Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me. It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”

PE with Joe tour dates

Sunday, July 31 - Forde Abbey, Somerset

Monday, August 1 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Tuesday, August 2 - Waddesdon Manor, Oxford

Wednesday, August 3- Sandringham House, Norfolk

Thursday, August 4 - Harewood House, Leeds

Friday, August 5 - Thirlestane Castle, Lauder

Saturday, August 6 - Scone Palace, Perth

PE with Joe - How to buy tickets

Tickets for the show cost £5 for children and £8 per adult and, as before, all proceeds will be donated to BBC’s Children in Need.

To buy tickets, visit Mini UK's page on the Eventbrite website.