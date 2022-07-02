PE with Joe is hitting the road for the second time offering fans the chance to get fit and grab a selfie with the man himself and he has two dates planned for Scotland.
Joe Wicks began offering family-friendly workout sessions during the first Covid-19 lockdown and quickly became the nation's favourite PE teacher.
The YouTube star, held more than 100 workouts throughout the pandemic's first year, finally saying farewell to the series in March 2021.
His live tour is taking place across seven dates at locations throughout the UK, including Friday, August 5 at Thirlestane Castle in Lauder and Saturday, August 6 at Scone Palace, Perth.
PE With Joe Tour 2022
Inviting people to “get fit and have fun together” Joe ‘The Body Coach’ Wicks will be undertaking another wellness road trip this year.
For the second year in a row PE with Joe will be heading out across the UK in a Mini, hoping to bring people together and boost their wellness through a variety of workouts during a 45-minute session.
Last year’s trip saw the fitness expert raise £50,000 for Children in Need which he will be hoping to match with this year’s events.
The tour kicks off in Somerset before heading to Cardiff, Oxford, Norfolk, and Leeds, finishing up with two dates in Scotland, first Lauder and last, but not least, Perth.
Each event finishes with the chance for attendees to meet Joe and grab a quick selfie before he sets off to his next location.
Joe said: “I’m really excited to be taking PE with Joe on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun. I can’t wait to see you all there.
“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience. Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me. It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”
PE with Joe tour dates
Sunday, July 31 - Forde Abbey, Somerset
Monday, August 1 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Tuesday, August 2 - Waddesdon Manor, Oxford
Wednesday, August 3- Sandringham House, Norfolk
Thursday, August 4 - Harewood House, Leeds
Friday, August 5 - Thirlestane Castle, Lauder
Saturday, August 6 - Scone Palace, Perth
PE with Joe - How to buy tickets
Tickets for the show cost £5 for children and £8 per adult and, as before, all proceeds will be donated to BBC’s Children in Need.
To buy tickets, visit Mini UK's page on the Eventbrite website.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here