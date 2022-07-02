Scotland has continued to have the highest Covid infection rates in the UK as new variants of Omicron drive a new spike in cases.

An estimated one in 18 people in Scotland had the virus in the week ending June 24, figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed.

The latest increase in cases is likely attributed to infections caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Week-on-week infections have been going up since the start of June.

The latest estimates showed that 5.47% of Scots were likely to have had the virus.

This equated to around 288,200 people in Scotland having Covid-19 compared to 250,700 in the preceding week.

This is the highest estimate for Scotland since early April.

As cases rise across the country, the Covid-19 hotspots for cases over a seven-day period have been revealed.

How many Covid cases were reported in your neighbourhood?

Between June 18 and June 24, 17,576 people officially tested positive for the virus.

The total number of cases is much higher as regular testing within the community has ended, with the ONS figures providing more accurate estimates.

The top ten neighbourhoods with the highest Covid-19 rate according to official positive tests were across South Ayrshire, Aberdeenshire, Dundee City, Moray, South Lanarkshire and Fife.

Meanwhile, the ten local authorities with highest seven-day positivity rate per 100,000 are as follows:

Based on people tested between 18 June and 24 June: