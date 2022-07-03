RADIO fans have reacted with fury to the announcement that BBC Radio 2 host Steve Wright’s weekday afternoon show has been axed, with listeners branding the move “diabolical” and accusing station bosses of “ruining Radio 2”.

Wright, 67, is to be replaced by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills in the slot.

He announced his departure live on air on Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Friday, hinting it was not his decision as he told listeners: “Let me just break off for a moment to make an announcement. I’ll try not to become emotional or self-indulgent, this is going to be a little bit difficult.

“At the end of September, I’ll be taking a break from daytime radio. In other words, stepping down from this programme.

“At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons.

“I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom as I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2, and really I can’t hold the slot forever. So let’s give somebody else ago.”

Outside Wogan House later on, he said: “That’s the way it goes ... You know, sometimes people want you, sometimes they don’t.”

Listeners have taken to social media to complain over the changes, with one fan tweeting: “BBC Radio 2 what are you doing? What about what we want? You are systematically ruining Radio 2 for us. I only listen to Ken Bruce and Steve Wright during the week and you are seriously cutting my options in half! Wake up! Leave the Steve alone!!!”

Another tweeted it was a “diabolical” decision, and another fan wrote: “Steve Wright was probably given the push because he doesn’t fit enough woke quotas at the ever-crazy BBC.”

And one listener, Jakki Duffy, wrote: “Another big mistake, you got rid of Simon Mayo by linking him with Jo Whiley, big disaster, now your dumping Steve Wright, such a shame, I’ll not be listening.”

Wright, who has presented the afternoon show since 1999, will continue working for the broadcaster, promising “new projects” in October. He will also still present Love Songs on Sunday mornings.

He added: “I’m staying at the BBC and radio to to do some very exciting brand new digital projects and developing new podcasts, some of which actually will feature elements of this programme Steve Wright In The Afternoon. Anyway, all will become clear in the next few months, because we’re staying on this programme until the autumn.”

Mills, 49, will step down from his Radio 1 weekday afternoon slot to step into Wright’s shoes, although listeners were split over his arrival, with one saying they “never enjoy Scott Mills covering on Radio 2 never mind a permanent slot”.

Wright’s Radio 2 colleague, Jeremy Vine, tweeted: “Steve Wright – one of the greatest radio voices of all time. Innovator, entertainer, complete and utter professional.”

Fans of Scots broadcaster Ken Bruce, who hosts the mid-morning slot on weekdays, also warned the BBC to leave the DJ be. One Twitter user said: “Are you mad? Steve Wright in the afternoon IS Radio 2! Someone wrap Ken Bruce up in bubble wrap before they come for him too!”

Bruce is the most listened-to presenter in the UK, with his mid-morning programmes attracting 8.4 million listeners a week.