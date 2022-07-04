Are TRNSMT fans set for sunshine or will they be soaked through their wellies? See what the Met Office and the BBC have to say.

Glasgow Green's popular summer festival is returning to its July slot after last year's event was pushed back to September.

The festival, which is held from July 8-10, will feature some of the biggest names in music including Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, Sigrid, Lewis Capaldi and more.

Here's the weather you can expect so you can plan ahead, ensuring your festival is fun whatever the weather!

BBC Glasgow weather ahead of TRNSMT festival

According to the BBC, festival-goers can expect a dry weekend at the popular festival but it's far from a scorcher.

There will be a light cloud and moderate breeze throughout the day on Friday with temperatures ranging from highs of 18 degrees to lows of 12.

Saturday will also see some light cloud with a reasonable breeze although it is set to be slightly warmer than the day before.

Fans could see temperatures reach 19 degrees throughout the afternoon into the evening and there is a fairly low chance of rain again.

Looking forward to the Sunday, the weather is looking pretty similar with highs of 18 and lows of 13.

However, there is a higher chance of rain in the evening from 9 pm but generally, it looks like fans won't see a super muddy field this year.

Met Office Glasgow weather for TRNSMT 2022

The BBC and the Met Office's predictions are looking pretty similar for TRNSMT weekend.

With highs of 18 and lows of 13, Friday is looking fairly dry if not slightly overcast.

There is also a 40% chance of rain around 1 pm so definitely come prepared for a light shower if you don't want to get caught out!

Saturday is expected to cloudy with a moderate breeze with a chance of light rain into the evening around 7 pm.

Similarly, Sunday will see highs of 18 and lows of 13 with light rain changing to clouds early in the morning.

