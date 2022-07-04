Some 17 people remain unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier broke off and crashed into hikers in northern Italy, officials said.
At least six people died and nine were injured as the avalanche of ice, snow and large rocks thundered down the slope of the mountain topped by the Marmolada glacier on Sunday afternoon.
Trento prosecutor Sandro Raimondi said that 17 hikers were believed to be missing, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported.
Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia said some of those hiking in the area on Sunday were roped together as they climbed.
Nationalities of the known dead have not been disclosed, and conditions were too dangerous on Monday morning for rescue crews with dogs to resume the search for those missing or to bring down the bodies.
The bodies will be brought to an ice skating rink in the resort town of Canazei in the Dolomite mountain range for identification.
Mr Raimondi was quoted as saying two of the nine injured are Germans. Mr Zaia told reporters that one of the Germans was a 65-year-old man.
Of the injured patients, one of those in intensive care has yet to be identified.
The patients suffered chest and cranial injuries, said Mr Zaia.
Drones were being used to look for any of the missing.
Sixteen vehicles remain unclaimed in the area's car park, and authorities sought to track down occupants through licence plates.
It is unclear how many of the cars might have belonged to the already identified victims or to the injured, all of whom were flown by helicopters on Sunday to hospitals.
Rescuers said conditions downslope from the glacier, which has been melting for decades, were still too unstable to send back teams of people and dogs to dig into tons of debris.
Premier Mario Draghi and the head of the national Civil Protection agency were traveling to the stricken area for briefings.
What caused a pinnacle of the glacier to break off and thunder down the slope at a speed estimated by experts at nearly 200mph was not immediately known.
But the heatwave gripping Italy since May, bringing temperatures unusually high for the start of summer even up in the normally cooler Alps, was being cited as a likely factor.
Jacopo Gabrieli, a polar sciences researcher at Italy's state-run CNR research centre, noted that the long heatwave, spanning May and June, was the hottest in northern Italy in that period for nearly 20 years.
"It's absolutely an anomaly," Mr Gabrieli said in an interview on Italian state TV.
Like other experts, he said it would have been impossible to predict when or if a serac - a pinnacle from a glacier's overhang - could break off, as it did on Sunday.
Alpine rescuers on Sunday noted that late last week, the temperature on the 3,300-metre high peak had topped 10C (50F), far higher than usual.
Operators of rustic shelters along the mountainside said temperatures at the 2,000-metre level recently reached 24C (75F), unheard-of heat in a place where visitors go in summer to keep cool.
The glacier, in the Marmolada range, is the largest in the Dolomite mountains in north-eastern Italy. People ski on it in the winter.
But the glacier has been rapidly melting away over the past decades, with much of its volume gone.
Experts at Italy's state-run CNR research centre, which has a polar sciences institute, estimated a couple of years ago that the glacier will not exist within 25-30 years.
The Mediterranean basin, which includes southern European countries such as Italy, has been identified by UN experts as a "climate change hot spot", likely to suffer heatwaves and water shortages, among other consequences.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here