A CITYWIDE alliance commited to ending homelessness in Scotland's largest city has appointed a new chief.

Glasgow Alliance to End Homelessness announced that Jack Rillie has been appointed as its director.

An experienced leader within the homelessness sector, Mr Rillie will be taking up post from August.

Before joining the Alliance, Mr Rillie most recently held a position as Director of Operations at youth homelessness charity, Rock Trust and has previously worked across the third sector supporting care experienced and neuro-diverse people in a range of residential and community settings.

Jack Rillie will take over at the Glasgow Alliance to End Homelessness in August

Glasgow Alliance to End Homelessness is a unique collaboration of support providers and people with personal experience of homelessness who have come together to end homelessness in Glasgow by 2030.

The partners of the Alliance are Aspire, Crossreach, Sacro, The Mungo Foundation, Right There, The Salvation Army, Wheatley Care, Glasgow Health & Social Care Partnership (HSCP) along with Glasgow Homeless Involvement and Feedback Team (GHIFT), Homeless Network Scotland and Glasgow City Council.

Mr Rillie will be working with the Alliance Leadership Team to transform services and drive change to improve outcomes for the citizens of Glasgow to end homelessness. The appointment comes at an exciting time for the Alliance, which was formed in May 2020, as it begins to assume responsibility for commissioned services in the city.

Annie Mauger-Thompson, Chief Executive of Alliance partner Sacro and member of the Alliance Leadership Team, said: "This is a crucial appointment for the Alliance and we are absolutely delighted that Jack will be leading the team.

"Jack’s values based approach and his focus on positive engagement and relationships will be vital to the next stages of the Alliance strategy. We have a superb team of people working for the Alliance and the Leadership Team are delighted that Jack is joining them."

Mr Rillie said: "I'm delighted to be joining the team as Alliance Director. The uniqueness of the alliancing structure; collaboration over competition, placing people with lived experience and those who use services at the centre of service design, and aiming to end homelessness in Glasgow by 2030, is such a motivator. I cannot wait to work with stakeholders, the alliance team and the people of Glasgow in achieving this ambition."