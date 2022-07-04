ScotRail has issued a travel warning to fans heading to Glasgow Green to see Guns N’ Roses or attending this weekend’s TRNSMT due to limited services after 11pm.



Guns N’ Roses play Glasgow Green on Tuesday, 5 July with doors opening at 4.30pm, while Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, and Lewis Capaldi headline TRNSMT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 8-10 July, respectively. The gates at TRNSMT open at 12pm each day.

ScotRail is urging customers heading to the events to travel early if they can, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.

The warning comes after a series of high-profile concerts in Glasgow at the weekend ended up in travel chaos as trains were cancelled, leaving thousands of people struggling to get home. The lack of transport after music gigs by Olivia Rodrigo, Calvin Harris and Primal Scream left tens of thousands of people in a jam.

Earlier in the day, ScotRail’s Twitter account had warned concertgoers to “consider travel options when heading home”, saying that there were “no trains departing after the shows from Queen’s Park and Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central, and only a limited number of trains leaving from Glasgow city centre after 11pm”.

Scotrail said due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday night. These are:

23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

23:22 Glasgow Central to Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

There will be no trains departing Glasgow city centre after TRNSMT ends at 11pm on Sunday, 10 July.

ScotRail is advising customers that space on board the last services each night is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so customers should plan ahead, check their entire journey, and know what alternative modes of transport are available to them.

Fans travelling to TRNSMT on Saturday, 9 and Sunday, 10 July from the North and South West Scotland may see buses replace trains for part of their journey due to Network Rail engineering work between Inverness and Aberdeen, and between Dumfries and Kilmarnock. Customers should take this into account when planning their journey.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We have another busy week of live music in Glasgow with Guns N’ Roses and then TRNSMT at Glasgow Green, and we’re urging customers travelling to the events to plan ahead, to check their entire journey, and to know their travel options.

“Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains departing the city centre after Guns N’ Roses on Tuesday night, and on the Friday and Saturday of TRNSMT.

“Customers going to TRNSMT on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”

In response to the outrage on social media at the weekend, Glasgow Labour MSP Paul Sweeney tweeted: “Public transport is the lifeblood of any urban economy. Greater Glasgow’s economy is being throttled by its dysfunctional, fragmented public transport system.”

He added: “Metro rail, Subway & bus must be brought back under integrated control of SPT as the city region’s transport authority.”