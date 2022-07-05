A TERMINAL at Glasgow Airport was evacuated following reports of an unattended bag.

Police were called to the domestic arrivals terminal at around 6.30pm yesterday following concerns about unattended luggage.

Officers confirmed the terminal was evacuated as a precaution and access was restricted to the area while enquiries were carried out.

It was found the bag was no risk to the public and the terminal was reopened at around 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: "At approximately 6.30pm on Monday, July 4, Police Scotland attended the airport following reports of an unattended bag in domestic arrivals.

"Access to this part of the terminal was temporarily restricted, as is standard procedure, while checks were carried out.

"The area reopened at 8.30pm."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.30pm on Monday, July 4, 2022, officers received a report of an unattended bag in the domestic arrivals hall of Glasgow Airport.

"The area was evacuated as a precaution.

"Following enquiries, it was established there was no risk to the public.

"The airport has fully re-opened."