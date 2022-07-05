A number of council-owned vehicles have been stolen from a depot overnight on Sunday.

Two tipper vans, two silver trailers and two yellow JCB diggers were taken from the facility on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

The robbery was reported at 7am on Monday after thieves forced open the doors of the depot and took the keys for the vehicles.

One of the vans, both of which were marked with details of the council’s website, has since been recovered in Northumberland.

Officers have also said the security gate of a nearby housing development was broken and a container entered, but nothing was taken.

Detective Constable Paul McEwen said: “These vehicle thefts have been organised and inquiries are ongoing to trace those that have not yet been recovered.

“The JCBs were likely removed on the trailers so could still be together and anyone who sees them should contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at the site, or knows where these vehicles might be, to get in touch.

“If you can assist our investigation then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0499 of Monday July 4, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”