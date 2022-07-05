A serious three-vehicle crash has brought traffic on a major Scots roadin the Highlands to a standstill.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have been attending the crash on the A9 at Slochd summit.

The road was closed in both directions shortly before 12pm due to the incident.

Motorists are being advised to take diversions amid delays in both directions.

One driver reported seeing a number of ambulances and "six" police vehicles.

Traffic monitoring firm Inrix confirmed an air ambulance was requested at the scene, the Daily Record reported.

Buses have also been disrupted due to the collision, with all Citylink services heading northbound to Inverness terminating at Aviemore.

Passengers travelling by bus southbound from Inverness will also be transferred to train services at Aviemore.

Ticket acceptance has been put in place on Scotrail trains to allow passengers to reach their final destination.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Tuesday 5 July 2022, police received a report of a serious road crash on the A9 near its junction with the A938, south of Carrbridge.

"Emergency services are on the scene and the road is currently closed. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.33am on Tuesday, July 5 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A9 at Slochd, near Carrbridge.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to a collision involving three vehicles.

"Firefighters are at the scene assisting emergency service partners.”