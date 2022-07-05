NINE people were arrested at Calvin Harris' performance in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Officers confirmed that six men and three women, as young as 15, were arrested and charged at the Hampden Park event.

The men were aged 15, 16, 16, 18, 19 and 33, while the women were aged 15, 19 and 39.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A further five people, including four men aged 16, 18, 18 and 27 and a woman aged 30, are subject to a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

This is in connection with a number of offences, including drug offences.