With a vast range of wildlife, a plethora of industries, beautiful coastlines, islands, towns, villages and beaches, the Firth of Forth has a rich multi-layered history and a wealth of stories to tell.

Now charities from both sides of the estuary have joined forces to create an exciting new exhibition which celebrates its spectacular natural history and heritage.

The Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther and the Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick will invite the public to dive into the stories of the Forth as part of the exhibition Positive Currents: Forgotten Stories and Future Voices of the Firth of Forth.

The exhibition will also enable the partners to work with local young people aged 16-24 years as part of the Cry of the Forth project, funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Association of Independent Museums (AIM).

Events and activities that will run alongside the exhibition will invite young people in the communities to co-create dynamic content, which will feature in the exhibition.

Linda Fitzpatrick, curator at the Scottish Fisheries Museum said: “Working with our colleagues at the Scottish Seabird Centre is opening up exciting opportunities to explore new themes, and to make the most of our different but complementary areas of interest.

“We are especially looking forward to sharing aspects of the Forth’s environmental heritage with our young co-creators to enable them to tell us their own positive stories for the future.”

The exhibition is part of Scotland’s Year of Stories, which aims to promote stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

This is the latest of Visit Scotland’s Themed Years, which celebrate different elements of Scottish life. Past themes have been the Year of Coasts and Waters and the Year of Young People.

Dora Roden, project officer at the Scottish Seabird Centre said: “In this the Year of Stories, we are excited to be working with the team at the Scottish Fisheries Museum to create an exhibition showcasing our shared stretch of the sea. By shining a light on some little-known stories, through the lenses of the past, present and future, we aim to reach new audiences from both sides of the Forth. We also hope to get visitors thinking about how they can positively influence the future of our local blue space.”

The Positive Currents exhibition opened at the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther on July 1 and will run there until early September.

It will then transfer to the Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick and run until mid-November.

The Scottish Seabird Centre is a conservation and education charity which aims to educate people about the marine environment and how to to conserve it.

The centre has won numerous wards and has led a range of high-profile projects including the SOS Puffin initiative in the Firth of Forth.

The Scottish Fisheries Museum is home to the Scottish Fisheries Collection, which is a Recognised Collection of National Significance, awarded by Museums Galleries Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

It tells the story of the “boats, fish and folk” of Scotland’s fishing industry. The fishing industry has played such an important role in the country’s economic, social and cultural life for centuries. The Museum draws on a collection of some 66,000 vessels, artefacts and personal items charting Scotland’s fishing industry.