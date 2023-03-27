Throw in hundreds (or thousands!) of exclusive BTC games, and it becomes clear why many players prefer to gamble using cryptos.

We’ve tried and tested multiple UK Bitcoin casinos and come up with this list of the top 14. Each one has been verified according to criteria such as the quality of their games and bonuses, and they’re all safe and secure to use.

And while we view Red Dog is the best UK online Bitcoin casino right now, you’re welcome to check out our other top picks as each one offers something unique.

Let’s see what we’ve got for you…

Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in the UK

Red Dog Casino: Best Bitcoin casino for UK players overall

Bitcoin.com Games: Top pick for Bitcoin slots

KingBit: Best Bitcoin bonuses

PlayOJO: Great no wagering bonus (BTC via other methods)

BC.Game: 40+ cryptos accepted

1. Red Dog Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino in the UK Overall

Minimum deposit is $20 for BTC and ETH. The code REDCOIN is valid once during the first five deposits and has a maximum cash out of 20 times the deposit. The maximum allowed bet is $10. Note that the full T&C’s apply.

Pros:

320% deposit bonus for new players

Brand-new crypto casino

Stylish site design

Great game variety

Direct Bitcoin deposits & withdrawals

Also accepts Ethereum

Cons:

Guests can’t see the live games

Red Dog Casino is one of the newest and most stylish Bitcoin casinos in the UK.

Registering for an account couldn’t be easier, there’s a 320% first deposit bonus on the table for new players, and the mobile version is a delight.

Let’s see why it’s our top-rated casino.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.9/5

Red Dog Casino accepts four cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. It’s a bit of a shame that Bitcoin Cash is absent, but the good news is that all withdrawals are processed within a 15-minute timeframe.

What’s more, while the $150 minimum withdrawals will be a bit steep for some UK players, the fact that there are zero maximum withdrawals will certainly suit others.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino doesn’t have a huge menu of games (just under 200, on our last count). But this doesn’t have to be seen as a negative if you think about Red Dog’s true appeal.

For one thing, this Bitcoin casino gets all of its games from one iGaming provider – RealTime Gaming, which is known for its innovative, action-packed, high RTP, big jackpot games.

We like the “quality over quantity” approach here – especially as all the categories we’re looking for are covered, including online slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, speciality games, and live casino section.

Red Dog is also a heavily bonus-driven casino, which is to say they hand out bonus spins and deposit bonuses regularly.

There are also 13 live dealer games here, but note that you won’t be able to see them until you sign-up.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

When you first join Red Dog Casino, you’re entitled to a 320% slots bonus. Minimum deposit for Bitcoin and Ethereum is $20 and wagering requirements are set at 35x. To claim this bonus, you need to use the bonus code REDCOIN.

Red Dog Casino then rewards you every single day with a matched deposit bonus each time you make a deposit of either $30, $75 or $150. Not just that, but Bitcoin players from the UK get treated to an extra 25%.

There are also bonus spins to be won on the Bonus Wheel, as well as a New Game bonus, which treats you to more spins when you play X number of spins on the selected new game (whatever that may be at the time).

Reputation: 5/5

Red Dog is owned by Infinity Media, which owns and operates a number of other existing and reliable online casinos. It’s also consistently ranked as one of the best mobile casinos in the UK.

It’s also licensed, SSL-encrypted and uses two-factor authentication. All of which means that, despite its newness, this is a safe and secure casino site.

We had no trouble playing games here, and the withdrawals we requested were instant.

Misc: 4.9/5

Another thing about this Bitcoin casino is that there’s an entire page called “RTP” that’s dedicated to listing the exact RTP for all their slot games. This helps you to find the games that represent your biggest chances of winning.

Ready to get started at the best online Bitcoin casino with a 320% deposit bonus? Click here to join Red Dog Casino today.

2. Bitcoin.com Games - Superior Quality Slots of all the Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK

The welcome offer is only available for all players with a valid email address registered on the website. The promotion is limited to one welcome cashback offer per one person, one email, and one deposit address. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Great range of exclusive slot games

Daily jackpots

Rewarding VIP club

25% cashback for new UK players

Slots tournaments

Direct Bitcoin & Bitcoin Cash banking

Cons:

It could accept more altcoins

Bitcoin.com Games is the online casino branch of Bitcoin (yep, the digital coin now has its very own casino).

Once you’re all signed up, you’ll be treated to some of the best online slots UK players can find online, daily tournaments, and a lucrative VIP club that rewards regular players.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.5/5

Bitcoin.com gives you two options. You can either play games with Bitcoin Cash or Bitcoin.

Whichever option you select refreshes the screen but – as far as we can see – the games are the exact same.

A neat feature is that the site lists the exact value of each coin at the top of the screen.

Other than that, withdrawals are typically processed within 10 minutes, although there is a very small 0.0001 BTC service charge each time you make a withdrawal.

Online Bitcoin Gambling Games: 4.8/5

Like all the best Bitcoin casinos, most of the games at Bitcoin.com are slot games. However, because this Bitcoin casino site gets its games from less popular iGaming developers, you won’t find household names like Starburst and Book of Dead.

That doesn’t mean you still can’t get a chance to win big here – you can. Indeed, there are lots of high RTP slots, and it’s interesting that the site gives each game a star rating out of five.

Other than lots of original and exciting slot games, you can play a handful of classic table games like Jacks or Better, French Roulette, and Blackjack Surrender.

There are live casino games here too, as well as a series of exclusive titles, and speciality games like keno.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Bitcoin.com’s welcome bonus is a bit different from most other welcome offers.

Instead of matching your first deposit, it gives you the chance to claim 25% cash back on your losses during your first two weeks.

This is actually a VIP offer, which means you must opt-in to become a VIP when you create your account, and the bonus is only eligible on slot games.

Alternatively, you could go for the 20% cashback welcome bonus instead if you decide to make a smaller first deposit. This is open to non-VIPs and you only need to deposit $50 to claim it.

Reputation: 5/5

Bitcoin was prompted to come up with its very own online casino because, well, crypto gambling is so popular. And kudos to them because they’ve created an amazing crypto casino.

It’s a fairly new addition to the Bitcoin betting market but we can vouch for its owners, SBGC. It’s also fully licensed, it’s got provably fair games, and has a 100% payout rate. No complaints here.

Misc: 4.8/5

In our experience, Bitcoin.com is one of the easiest Bitcoin casinos to sign-up to. You can join and play anonymously and everything is hassle-free.

A drawback is the lack of live chat, as well as the fact that it doesn’t accept any other digital coins besides BTC and BCH. On the flip side, that won’t matter to Bitcoin bettors.

Ready to get started with some slots action? Click here to join Bitcoin.com today.

3. KingBit - Best Bitcoin Bonuses of any UK Bitcoin Casino Site

Any bonus is limited to one per player, user, IP address, computer, device, household, phone number, home address, payment method, email address. A minimum deposit of at least 0.20 mBTC (200 µBTC) is required for players to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Welcome package up to 2 BTC

Over 1,200 games

One of the best UK roulette sites for Bitcoin users

2 BTC monthly reload bonus

SSL-secure

Live chat customer support

Cons:

Design not for everyone

KingBit is the King of Bitcoin casino bonuses, with players able to snap up two reload promos each month.

You can also play more than 1,200 games including jackpot slots, blackjack, and American Roulette.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.7/5

KingBit accepts a range of cryptos, but its main focus is Bitcoin. There are no fees involved, and banking with KingBit is 100% safe.

According to KingBit themselves, Bitcoin withdrawals can take as long as 24 hours to process. This is longer than average for Bitcoin withdrawals.

That said, most withdrawals should be processed within an hour. The reason they could take longer is if a game play check needs to be carried out. This sometimes happens.

The minimum withdrawal, meanwhile, is 2 mBTC.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

With a casino library packed with over 1,200 games, there should be something here for everyone.

There are five main game categories at KingBit: Slots, live casino, roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

Poker games are a little harder to find, but you can use the search function to find the likes of Joker Poker, Three Card Poker, and Bonus Poker.

KingBit especially fares well when it comes to live dealer games. Most of these are provided by BetGames and Evolution and include 10+ live poker games, as well as over 50 blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

UK players can snap up a 2 BTC welcome bonus. This is split into a pair of deposit bonuses - the first is a 110% up to 1 BTC deposit bonus and the second is a 55% up to 1 BTC deposit bonus.

These are quickly followed by two monthly reload bonuses that top up your deposits every single month.

Reputation: 4.8/5

KingBit was launched in 2019, which makes it one of the more recent additions to the Bitcoin gambling world – hence not the perfect score.

Its games are provided by some of the biggest names in iGaming, such as Evolution, BetSoft, and Pragmatic Play, and the site is secured by 128-bit SSL encryption.

There’s also a strict privacy policy that you can find on the website.

Misc: 4/5

Customer support is available via live chat and email (although telephone support doesn’t seem to be available).

The user interface, meanwhile, is fun and funky and brought to life with vivid animations and graphics.

KingBit is a top Bitcoin casino for bonuses. Get started and claim your monthly reload offers by clicking here.

4. PlayOJO - Best No Wagering Bonus of All Top UK Bitcoin Casinos

First deposit only. Minimum deposit of £10. 50 Bonus Spins on the Book of Dead slot. Bonus Spin valued at £0.10. OJO’s Rewards and Game Policy applies. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

No wagering bonuses

50 bonus spins for new players

Over 3,200 games

Great UK online blackjack site (50+ variants)

Friendly site design

Cons:

Need to use other payment methods as a Bitcoin workaround

A Bitcoin casino that offers no wagering bonuses? It’s a rarity – but that’s exactly what PlayOjo is all about. All their promos come with zero wagering requirements (and zero maximum wins).

PlayOjo is also home to more than 3,200 games – and you can even play bingo here.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 3.5/5

Okay, now for the tricky bit: PlayOjo accepts Bitcoin players, but it doesn’t accept Bitcoin directly.

What does this mean?

It means if you join, you’ll need to use another banking option as a workaround. Essentially, you’ll need to create an account for one of the payment methods they offer if you don’t already have one, deposit your coins, and then transfer them to your PlayOjo account.

It’s actually much easier than it might sound and you won’t lose a dime due to any awkward exchange rates.

Casino Games: 5/5

As mentioned, PlayOjo boasts a collection of 3,200+ games. This pretty much means there should be something for everyone.

At PlayOjo, you can play more than 50 blackjack games, take your pick from well over a thousand slots, and check out 130+ live games.

There are also plenty of bingo rooms here, including (at the time of writing) Jubilee Bingo, as well as a range of speciality games. These include scratch cards and board games.

We also like the fact that PlayOjo lets you know how popular each game is. All you have to do is hover over the thumbnail of any game and it will reveal how many times it was played in the last six hours. It will also show you each game's biggest ever win.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

One of PlayOjo’s biggest draws is arguably the no wagering bonuses. We weren’t fibbing earlier when we said the bonuses come with no wagering requirements attached.

New players can grab 50 no wagering bonus spins just for signing up and making a first deposit. Alternatively, you can claim 50 bingo tickets if you prefer, plus 10 bonus spins on top.

On the flip side, PlayOjo lacks regular deposit bonuses. You can spin the bonus wheel for more spins, as well as check out “Ojo’s Specials”.

Reputation: 5/5

PlayOjo was launched in 2017 and is now easily one of the best UK online casinos.

Owned by Skill on Net, it’s fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, it’s been seen on the telly (many times) and it’s even got Noel Edmonds (Deal or No Deal bingo, anyone?).

In short, it’s one of the most reliable and trustworthy online casinos around.

Misc: 4/5

One last thing worth mentioning is PlayOjo’s bright and breezy site design. It won’t be to everyone’s taste, but if you’re looking to put your feet up and have some fun on games like bingo and roulette, PlayOjo has a warm and inviting “Friday night in” kinda vibe.

Ready to try those no wagering bonuses? Click here to get started at PlayOjo today.

5. BC Game - Best UK Bitcoin Casino for Game Variety

Achieve tasks and get rewards. Lucky spin bonus allows you to spin and get up to 1 BTC. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

40+ accepted cryptos

Vibrant user interface

Many exclusive BTC games like Ultimate Dice

24/7 customer support

2,000+ games

Raft of unique features

Great options for Bitcoin betting

Cons:

Web design won’t be to everyone’s tastes

The first thing you’ll notice when you arrive at BC Game is how colourful this Bitcoin casino is.

With its eye-popping icons, snazzy animations, and unique user layout, it’s easily the most stylish casino site in our review guide.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5

Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals are near-instant at BC Game casino.

There’s a very minor 0.1% withdrawal fee each time you process a withdrawal here.

In addition to Bitcoin, BC Game also accepts DOGE, LTC, XLM, TRX, BCH, XMR, BSC, ABC, NBX and VSYS - as well as more than 35 other coins.

Online Casino Games: 5/5

BC Games goes the extra mile when it comes to their games in the UK. There are well over a few thousand here, and these include a number of “BC Originals,” lottery games, dice games, as well as all the classic table games.

You can also play game shows, house games like Crash and Mines, and - of course - slot games.

As well as being stylish, BC Game has added a number of innovations that make it super-playable. For instance, there’s a “Recent Play” tab that makes it easy for you to watch the games you’ve just played, as well as a forum where you can connect with other players.

There's also a “Recently Added” category for the latest games in the BC Game library.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

There’s a 150% first deposit bonus on the table for new players. It’s a good offer but the only drawback is that the minimum deposit is $60.

Meanwhile, existing players can participate in the regular lottery draws for the chance to win a cool $100,000. You can also have a go at the Mega Spin for the chance to win either bonus spins or cash prizes.

There’s also a VIP club that randomly rewards players in the chat room each day, as well as this it lets you unlock numerous perks, including the ability to have private chats with other BC Games users.

Reputation: 5/5

BC Game was launched in 2017. It’s since become a trusted Bitcoin casino among iGaming enthusiasts that has a clear privacy policy on its website, a license to operate in the UK, and reliable owners.

The games are provided by the likes of BetSoft, NetEnt, and EvoPlay, and the casino is known for paying out huge sums of money on a regular basis to winners.

Misc: 4.5/5

The forum is well worth a visit. It’s buzzing with active members who enjoy sharing betting stories with other users, and it’s a great place to meet new people and make new friends.

Like the sound of playing at a stylish, innovative, and wholly unique Bitcoin casino? Click here to get started at BC Game today.

Runners-up:

Note: The following casinos don’t accept Bitcoin directly unless stated. UK players can use Neteller as a work-around instead.

How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Online Casinos in the UK

Bitcoin Compatibility: All our top-rated Bitcoin casinos accept Bitcoin (of course). But we also made sure to choose UK crypto casinos that offer favourable terms, including fast withdrawals and high withdrawal limits. We also look for those that accept other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Bitcoin Casino Games: The best Bitcoin casino sites have the top-rated Bitcoin games, as well as unique titles that you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you prefer to play slots, baccarat, blackjack, Bitcoin poker, or live casino games, there's something here for everyone. We also test if these games are available on mobile in case you’re looking for a Bitcoin mobile casino.

Casino Bonuses & Promotions: Online Bitcoin casinos in the UK are well-known for their generous bonuses and promos. We added crypto gambling sites that get you started with an attractive welcome offer before keeping the fun going with regular promos.

Reputation: Lastly, it was very important to us that we only added legit Bitcoin casinos to our list. As such, we've verified the ownership of each one, tested them for their reliability, and we only added fully licensed UK crypto casinos.

Guide to the Top Bitcoin Casinos in the UK

What Is a UK Bitcoin Casino?

A Bitcoin casino is much like a regular UK online casino – an online gambling sites where you can play online slots, roulette, live dealer games, and more.

The major difference is that crypto casino online also accept Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals. Some casino sites, like Red Dog, accept Bitcoin directly, while others, like PlayOJO require that you use an intermediary banking tool like PayPal or Neteller. This is the case with most online casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Are the Best Bitcoin Crypto Casinos in the UK Safe?

Bitcoin gambling sites are safe to use in the UK – as long as you’re signing up to reputable cryptocurrency casinos like the ones we’ve mentioned above.

In fact, because Bitcoin online gambling sites use the blockchain to process deposits and withdrawals, they're arguably even safer than traditional casinos. There's practically no way your details can get hacked.

Are UK Crypto Casinos Better than Traditional Online Casinos?

Crypto casinos have a lot in common with traditional online casinos, including the same types of games.

However, where online crypto casinos stand out is with their zero transaction fees, near-instant withdrawals, and anonymous gameplay. This makes them more appealing to those who have either already purchased cryptocurrency or who are thinking of doing so.

What is the Most Trusted Bitcoin Casino in the UK?

It is hard to argue which UK Bitcoin casino is the most trusted since there are many trustworthy crypto casinos. In general, any online casino with a reputable license (such as the ones listed in this article) are trusted. All are audited by third parties and offer encrypted, secure websites and games for the utmost privacy and safety.

What are Crypto Games?

Crypto casino games are exactly the same as all other types of games at online casinos in the UK. It's just that instead of playing with fiat currencies, you'll be playing with digital coins.

They include slots, video poker games, roulette, blackjack, live dealer games - and so on. All the popular casino games can be played with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

How Do Provably Fair BTC Casino Games Work?

All reputable British online casinos and top Bitcoin casino sites provide fair games via providers who utilise RNG software, which ensures the outcome of each play or round is random.

However, Bitcoin casinos provide another layer of provably fair gameplay through innovative technology that makes it impossible for casinos to cheat.

This advanced technology was created by the Bitcoin gambling community and uses cryptography to make certain that the games are random.

How Do I Make Bitcoin Casino Deposits in the UK?

There should be a “wallet” icon somewhere on the homepage of UK casinos that accept Bitcoin. Click this to access your casino wallet.

Then, you just need to select the coin you want to use to deposit funds.

Depending on the casino, a separate window might open for your crypto wallet. You’ll need to click on it and then tap “Send” to confirm the transaction.

Related: Best eSports Betting Sites in the UK

What is the Best Bitcoin Casino UK Players Can Sign Up to?

While this depends on your personal preferences and what you’re looking for in a casino site, we have found the best UK Bitcoin casino overall to be Red Dog due to its great bonuses and crypto games available to UK players.

How Do I Choose the Best UK Bitcoin Casinos for Me?

When choosing the best Bitcoin gambling sites like Red Dog, it helps to start by reading a review guide like this one. This can introduce you to the top-rated and safest crypto casino sites, giving you a lowdown on what each BTC casino offers.

For instance, we’ve learned in this guide that KingBet offers a pair of reload bonuses each month.

You can also read customer reviews of BTC casinos to get a better understanding of what the best ones are. Then, take a closer look at each one to see if it's the right fit for what you're looking for.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Bitcoin Online Casino Sites in the United Kingdom

In this section, we’ll be taking another quick look at the top five Bitcoin casinos UK players can sign up to:

Red Dog Casino: Red Dog Casino is a stylish new crypto casino that accepts four digital coins, and it is packed with daily deposit bonuses. If you join Red Dog Casino, you can snap up a 320% first deposit bonus.

Bitcoin.com: Bitcoin.com is Bitcoin’s very own casino site. It has hundreds of unique slot games alongside bumper progressive jackpots. You can get started with a unique 25% cashback welcome bonus.

KingBit: With two monthly reload bonuses on offer, KingBet is the standout choice for promos. It also smashes it when it comes to games, with an awesome selection of over 1,200 high-quality Bitcoin games. If you sign up, you can get a 2 BTC welcome bonus.

PlayOjo: PlayOjo is that rare thing in the Bitcoin gambling world – it offers no wagering bonuses. It’s also got bingo, a warm and friendly web design, and a mega selection of more than 3,200 games. You can get started at PlayOjo with 50 bonus spins, and it’s one of the best UK live casinos. However, to use Bitcoin, you have to go for intermediary banking options.

BC.Game: If you want to play games at a BTC casino that’s stylish and comes with multiple modern design twists, BC Game might be for you. It’s got colour, it’s got vibes, and a ton of features that ensure it stands out.

How to Get Started at a UK Crypto Casino Site?

Signing up to BTC casinos is a simple process. We’re using our top pick, RedDog Casino, as an example here:

Use this link to get a 320% first deposit bonus

Click “Get bonus”

Enter some basic information about yourself to create your casino account

Create username & password and confirm your email

Make sure to make a minimum Ethereum/Bitcoin deposit of $20

Use the code “REDCOIN”

Have fun!

Ready to Explore the Best Crypto Casinos in the UK?

These are some of the best online casinos that accept Bitcoin alongside other cryptocurrencies, and they’re all legit and fully licensed.

Red Dog Casino is our preferred online Bitcoin casino in the UK. This online crypto casino has a great variety of games in its collection, a wealth of trend-setting features, as well as generous promos.

However, you’ve got at least 14 awesome Bitcoin casinos to choose from.

Bitcoin gambling is, of course, meant to be fun. As such, it’s important to stay in control and to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

www.gamstop.co.uk/

www.gamcare.org.uk/

www.begambleaware.org/

This article is brought to you by GamingGram and does not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.