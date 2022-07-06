A further six cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Scotland, the latest figures revealed.
It has seen the total incidents of the viral infection in the country rise to 40, Public Health Scotland confirmed.
Meanwhile, the total UK cases identified as of July 4 was 1351.
While the Scottish cases remain comparatively low, health expert called for vigilance.
Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at Public Health Scotland, said: “Cases of monkeypox continue to increase across the UK, with England now reporting over 1,000 cases since the first infection was noticed in May.
“Although cases are currently relatively low in Scotland, it’s important to remain vigilant. Noticing the signs and symptoms of monkeypox early and taking appropriate action will prevent the infection from establishing a foothold in Scotland which could lead to a significant increase in cases.
“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice via telephone if they have any concerns.”
The majority of cases are in adults known to be gay or bisexual men who have sex with men and have had recent European travel within 21 days of the onset of symptoms.
However, anyone can catch the disease which is spread by close contact.
As of this month, the four UK health agencies agreed to no longer class the outbreak of monkeypox as a high-consequence infectious disease.
The current outbreak does not meet the criteria which s defined as having a high mortality rate and a lack of available interventions.
No deaths from the virus have been reported in the UK and a vaccine is being offered to higher risk contacts and healthcare workers.
