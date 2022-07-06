Floodwaters had inundated or were threatening the homes of 85,000 people around Sydney on Wednesday as rivers started to recede and the heavy rains tracked north of Australia's largest city.
While rain was easing across Sydney, several waterways including the Hawkesbury-Nepean rivers system on Sydney's northern and western fringes remained at major flood levels, emergency services minister Steph Cooke said.
Emergency responders knocked on doors overnight in the towns of Singleton and Muswellbrook, in the Hunter Valley north of Sydney, to order residents to evacuate, she said.
"For many, it has been a sleepless night," Ms Cooke said.
Evacuation orders and official warnings to prepare to abandon homes were given to 85,000 people by Wednesday, up from 50,000 on Tuesday, New South Wales state premier Dominic Perrottet said.
On the fifth day of the flood emergency, Mr Perrottet warned that homes that remained dry during previous floods could be inundated this week.
"This event is far from over. Please don't have that past experience inform your current behaviour," Mr Perrottet said.
Federal funding would be available to flood victims from Thursday, less than two days after a disaster was declared in 23 local government areas, prime minister Anthony Albanese said.
He said the fourth major flood event across Sydney and its surrounds since March last year that followed devastating wildfires in the same region during the 2019-2020 Southern Hemisphere summer were evidence of the need for climate action.
"We are looking at long-term solutions. My government has changed Australia's position on climate change from day one," Mr Albanese said.
Mr Albanese's centre-left Labor Party was elected in May on a promise to cut Australia's greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. The previous conservative government had promised a reduction of between 26% and 28%.
"What we know is that Australia has always been subject of floods, of bushfires, but we know that the science told us that if we continued to not take action, globally, on climate change, then ... extreme weather events would be more often and more intense. And what we're seeing, unfortunately, is that play out," Mr Albanese added.
When parliament resumes on July 26 for the first time since the election, the government will propose spending 4.8 billion Australian dollars (£2.7 billion) on disaster mitigation measures such as building higher river levees, Mr Albanese said.
Bureau of Meteorology manager Jane Golding said the weather pattern that brought heavy rain to Sydney since Friday has moved off the coast north of the city of 5 million people.
Heavy rain fell in the last 24 hours as far north as Coffs Harbour, 450 kilometres (280 miles) from Sydney, she said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here