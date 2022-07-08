This guide discusses the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022, highlighting the coins with the highest price potential, before showing you how to invest in the most potential cryptocurrency today.

In just 10 years, cryptocurrencies have morphed into the most rewarding investment class. And as their overall market cap blew above $2 Trillion and the likes of Shiba Inu helped investors grow their capital 50000X, it helped numerous early adopters ascend the social ladder.

After witnessing the numerous crypto investing success stories, now everyone wants to replicate the same in their trades. They are looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022. The fact that you are here says that you, too, are looking for the most promising crypto to buy today.

But in a sea of 19000+ cryptocurrencies, how do you narrow in on the coin that is most likely to blow?

We answer this and introduce you to what we believe will be the next cryptocurrencies to explode. These don’t just promise to grow your investment exponentially in the next few months, they are sustainable and highly resilient investments that you can use to compound your gains for years to come.

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

The Top 10 Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022

Fishing for the next crypto to explode from a pool of close to 20,000 digital assets can be quite overwhelming. Our team of dedicated crypto analysts and investors has researched numerous projects and narrowed it down to 10 hugely promising digital assets that they consider the best crypto to buy for maximal gains in 2022.

Ethereum (ETH) - Overall Best Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 Ripple (XRP) - Top Pick for the Most Popular Crypto With Rebound Potential ApeCoin (APE) - Top Pick for the Most Promising Altcoin Binance Coin (BNB) - Next Crypto to Explode Among Exchange Based Coins Solana (SOL) - Next Smart Contract Blockchain Token to Explode Cardano (ADA) - Top Pick for the Most Secure Blockchain Decentraland (MANA) - Most Promising Metaverse Token Uniswap (UNI) - Next Decentralized Exchange Coin to Explode Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Top Pick For Next Meme Coin to Explode Bitcoin (BTC) - Overall Best Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

A Closer Look at the Best Next Cryptocurrency to Explode

When coming up with this list of next cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022, we look at a host of factors. We examined their past price action, their sustainability, the applicability of their blockchain technology, community, and their scalability.

We believe these 10 coins have the most likelihood to explode and sustain an uptrend in the foreseeable future because they have all these features. Let us examine them all in detail below:

Ethereum (ETH) - Overall Best Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022

Ethereum tops our list of next cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022 because of the sustainability of its blockchain technology and promising outlook. Today, Ethereum is the largest smart contract platform. It also houses the largest pool of emerging crypto technologies - from DeFi to NFTs, meme coins and even dApp technologies.

These are expected to push up the demand for ETH tokens over the longer term. Such a heightened demand for ETH in the midst of a reduced supply and more efficient blockchain - brought about by the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is expected to ignite a significant price jump for ETH tokens.

Other factors that convince us Ethereum is the next crypto to explode include its past price action. Established in 2015, Ethereum has survived the most volatile price dips to earn its earliest investors an ROI in excess of 650000%. Throughout this period, it has proven its resilience through its ability to rebound quickly after even the most volatile market crash.

The majority of analysts and investors are convinced Ethereum is a sustainable project that will not only explode but also sustain the positive uptrend. We expect it to rebound and its 2021 highs before December 2022 and blow past $10,000 by 2025.

Ripple (XRP) - Top Pick for the Most Popular Crypto with Great Rebound Potential

Ripple is as popular as it is controversial. At the moment, its developers are embroiled in a legal battle against the SEC in US federal courts, battling accusations that they promoted and sold unregistered security to the public. We nevertheless, still consider the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

It ranks this high on our list of next crypto to explode because of its resilience. Despite the ongoing legal battle and the negative press around, Ripple has sustained an overall positive uptrend - with its ROI exceeding 7000% - and its position among the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies. Investor interest in the altcoin hasn’t been deterred, its popularity has soared, and its community has grown steadily.

We feature among the next crypto to upload because of the relevance of its blockchain and the applicability of the XRP tokens. It seeks to make global payment services more efficient by increasing the speeds of cross-border cash transfers while lowering transaction fees. It has already been embraced by major banks in more than a dozen countries. We believe the SEC case is the only thing limiting its eventual explosion.

ApeCoin (APE) - Top Pick for the Most Promising Altcoin

ApeCoin makes it to our list of the next cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022 because of its massive popularity. It also makes it here because of its stellar past price action and the level of development taking place in the ApeCoin ecosystem. In the three months that it has been around, it already has an ROI exceeding 500%.

ApeCoin also has one of the most active communities of followers. These range from A-list celebrities to the most popular crypto influencers. It's crypto products, from the altcoins to NFTs and even the recently launched virtual lands have always been oversubscribed. All these have had the net effect of pushing up APE token prices.

In the short term, a recovering crypto market and the APE community are expected to ignite the token’s price explosion. And over the longer term, the launch of more products like a recovering crypto market and developments on the network like the anticipated ApeCoin mainnet will spur future value gains.

Binance Coin (BNB) - Next Crypto to Explode Among Exchange Based Coins

Binance coins are the utility tokens for the Binance -exchange affiliated Binance Chain network. It is one of the most popular and most useful blockchains. It has also had a stellar past performance, recording an ROI of more than 200000% in the close to 5 years it has been around.

It has already made it to the list of top 10 crypto assets in 2022 and its popularity is further amplified by its close association with the Binance exchange - the largest and most liquid exchange in the world.

Three key factors have us convinced the Binance Coin is ready to explode. First, Binance and the Binance Smart Chain are constantly increasing use cases for the BNB tokens - from transaction fees to staking on DeFi platforms. Secondly, Binance is constantly burning excess Binance coins.

Lastly, Binance is a resilient altcoin and adjusts quickly to the market - dipping when it crashes and forcing a bull run if it rallies. We expect these to spark BNB token price explosion and a rally to $1000 by 2025.

Solana (SOL) - Next Smart Contract Blockchain Token to Explode

Solana is one of the fastest-growing smart contract ecosystems. It has only been around for less than 2 years and during this time it has made its way to the list of top 10 cryptos, grown its market cap to peaks of $78 Billion, and currently has an ROI of 18000%+. The level of growth on its blockchain network is also on overdrive - which tells us that Solana is the altcoin to watch and a perfect addition to the list of next cryptocurrencies to explode.

The Ethereum killer mirrors all the development projects taking place on the Ethereum network. From launching highly successful meme coins, hosting popular NFTs, playing home to the metaverse, and allowing for the creation of ultra-secure and ultra-fast DeFi programs and dApps.

Solana also has a higher throughput than any other top-tier smart contract platform. It has scored multiple partnerships with big brands, its community is growing fast. The level of developer activity on the Solana network has also been on the rise. We expect all these to increase demand for SOL tokens, fuelling its sustained value gain while a recovering crypto market sparks its explosive rally towards 2021 highs over the next few months.

Cardano (ADA) - Top Pick for the Most Secure Blockchain

Cardano is the largest smart contract platform running on the energy-efficient proof of stake consensus algorithm. It also ranks highly among the most secure blockchains seeing that all the programs and upgrades on Cardano have to be peer-reviewed before implementation. This has helped draw in security-conscious crypto developers and brands to the network in droves.

But these aren’t the only reasons why we believe it will be among the next cryptocurrencies to explode. Others include its resilience and stellar past price action. For starters, the supposed Ethereum-killer has sustained an overall positive uptrend. It has also proved its resilience by rebounding swiftly after some of the most devastating market crashes.

Over the next few months, a recovering crypto market is expected to spark its explosive rally towards its 2021 highs. A growing crypto community, in-network developments, and partnerships with leading brands are then expected to fuel further uptrend and a possible climb past $10 in the next 5 years.

Decentraland (MANA) - Most Promising Metaverse Token

Decentraland is one of the most popular and the most promising metaverse projects, which ensured we feature it on our index of the next cryptocurrencies to explode. It is the oldest metaverse and therefore, enjoys the first-mover advantage that has helped it morph into the largest and most valuable virtual world. This has also helped it score crucial partnerships from leading on- and off-chain brands.

The Decentraland crypto community is also growing fast. The crypto project has attracted a growing number of investors as well as big-name on- and off-chain brands who either are actively building programs on the ecosystem or own virtual land here. These make Metaverse one of the most promising metaverse coins to buy and a top feature on any crypto investor's list of the next crypto to explode.

As is the case with most other coins, we expect a recovering crypto market and rekindled metaverse craze to spark an explosive rally that takes MANA token prices back to their 2021 highs. The Ethereum upgrade, developments in Decentraland virtual lands, and the incorporation of more play-to-earn games are then expected to continue fuelling its already uptrending prices. In the next 5 years, the crypto community is convinced MANA can break above $20, making it one of the best crypto to buy today.

Uniswap (UNI) - Next Decentralised Exchange Coin to Explode

Uniswap is commonly referred to as the DeFi King. It is the most popular and one of the largest decentralized exchanges. It is built atop the Ethereum tokens and launched its utility and governance UNI tokens in late 2020. Today, these have an ROI of more than 1000%. Its popularity and community of followers are on the rise, which convinces us that its token prices will sustain its current uptrend, which explains its conclusion on the list of next cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022.

But these aren’t the only factors making Uniswap the best crypto to buy today. Three particular factors make it one of the most promising crypto to invest in today. First is the growing awareness among crypto investors and traders about the need for anonymity and need for privacy.

Secondly, Uniswap is very dynamic constantly upgrading its systems to suit investor needs It for instance is operating the Uniswap V3, its multi-chain (available on both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain), and will soon roll out on Ethereum’s Optimus - a layer 2 scaling protocol hosted on Ethereum network. Lastly, we expect more activity on Uniswap when Ethereum eventually rolls out the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade.

All these will play a crucial role in helping Uniswap sustain its current uptrend, possibly breaking above $100 by 2025. Over the next few months, however, we expect a recovering crypto market to help spark a UNI token price rally that pushes it above the early 2021 highs of $44.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Top Pick For Next Meme Coin to Explode

Shiba is the second most popular and most valuable meme currency. Launched in August 2020 SHIB tokens have grown their market cap to $6 Billion (had peaked at $41 Billion in October 2021). By May 2021, it had helped its investors grow their capital by more than 5 million percent.

The contracting market has seen the token lose more than 90% of its all-time high. But the market is expected to recover swiftly and analysts expect a rekindled meme coin craze. These two factors played the biggest role in influencing SHIB’s value gains in 2021 and are expected to help it get to its all-time high. They also, albeit partly, informed our decision to include Shiba Inu on this list of the next cryptocurrencies to explode.

We must also observe that in the recent past Shiba Inu developers have decided to enrich the Shiba ecosystem. They have created the Shiba Swap decentralized exchange, a token launch pad, and accelerated the burn rate for SHIB tokens. These, plus a bulging community and celebrity endorsements are also expected to continue influencing its uptrend over the longer term.

Bitcoin (BTC) - Overall Best Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

Bitcoin’s resilience and ability to withstand even the most critical news or government opposition makes it the overall best crypto to buy in 2022. Additionally, the pioneer crypto currently trades close to 60% below its all-time high. Over the next few months, however, we expect it to resume an uptrend and break above the 2021 highs, which is why we include it among the next cryptocurrencies to explode.

But these aren’t the only reasons that make Bitcoin worth buying or why it made it to our list of next cryptos to explode. Others include the fact that it is already recapturing its market dominance, which is a testament to increased investor interest in the most valuable crypto. As both crypto and traditional markets crashed, most investors converted their crypto holdings to Bitcoin in recognition of its stability and safe-haven status.

Other factors that make Bitcoin the most promising crypto investment include its increased use cases. Even countries - led by El Salvador and the Central African Republic - have started giving it a legal tender status.

This adoption is expected to continue rising, pushing up demand for BTC coins - against its fixed supply which has the net effect of sparking a price rally. Experts are confident it can explode and race past $100,000 by the end of 2022 before growing this tenfold and breaking above $1 Million by the turn of the decade.

How to Find the Next Cryptocurrency to Explode

Cryptocurrencies and tokens launch daily, adding to the already extended volume of 18000+ coins in existence. As we mentioned earlier, going all through these whitepapers and reviews to find the next cryptocurrency to explode and the best coin to invest in can overwhelm even the best of us.

So how do you go about finding the best crypto to buy today with the most potent of growing your investment several folds in future? Our analysts share the top three tricks they use to find the most promising cryptocurrencies.

Monitor news

Crypto news, in both the mainstream media or reputed online news sites and blogs, can be useful resources in helping you identify the next cryptocurrency to explode. In most instances, the news may shine a light on a specific coin or a group of coins and set them off for a lift-off. The meme craze in 2021 was, for instance, majorly fuelled by the news and some like Dogecoin started making headlines before their price exploded.

Participate in social media discussions

Most crypto industry players, from influencers to investors and even traders, congregate on such social media platforms as Twitter, Reddit and Telegram. Here, they share hot topics in the crypto, discuss emerging trends in the crypto space, and initiate crypto trends or price pumps. By following crypto discussions in these networks, you learn of crypto trends and hot topics that you can use to identify the next crypto to explode.

Check out ICOs

Some of the greatest crypto riches were made by individuals who participated in ICOs. But with a lot of scam ICOs, there are a few factors you ought to consider when looking for the best ICO to invest in. These include vetting the crypto project developers, assessing the relevance of crypto projects, checking the urgency of the problem it seeks to solve, and its tokenomics. Only invest in a crypto that seeks to solve a real and urgent problem in the society, is created by reputable developers and has healthy tokenomics.

How to Buy The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode

Now that you know what coins have the most potential of exploding and earning you exponential returns, let us now go over the investment process.

For illustration purposes, we teach you how to invest in Ethereum - our top pick for the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022.

Here is the step-by-step guide on how to buy ETH on a typical crypto exchange:

Step 1: Register a crypto trader account with an exchange

Find a reputable crypto exchange and choose to create a crypto trader account with them. Most of these have oversimplified the account creation process, making it quick and straightforward. In most cases, they will ask for your basic personal information, income sources, and ask you to verify your identity.

Step 2: Deposit funds

Once the account is approved, log in and use the deposit tab to fund your account. Most accept virtually all the popular fiat payment processing systems and they all welcome deposits in the form of other cryptos.

Step 3: Search for cryptos

Head over to the exchange’s trade section. Use the search menu to find Ethereum or look it up from the list of cryptocurrencies supported by the exchange.

Step 4: Buy cryptos

Click on the buy option. Then customize the trade by entering the amount of ETH token you wish to buy - fractional trading is allowed everywhere - or the amount of cash you wish to spend on the trade.

Where to Buy the Most Promising Crypto?

There currently are close to more than 500+ crypto trading platforms in the world today - according to data from CoinMarketCap. As is the case with promising coins, finding the best crypto exchange can be rough for some beginner crypto traders.

If you, however, are just getting started with crypto investing, we recommend that you use one of our top three picks of best exchanges to buy crypto in 2022.

eToro - Best for beginners because of its highly intuitive trading platform and social/copy trading.

- Best for beginners because of its highly intuitive trading platform and social/copy trading. Coinbase - The best place to buy cryptocurrencies instantly on its easily navigable trading platform.

- The best place to buy cryptocurrencies instantly on its easily navigable trading platform. Binance - The best place to buy crypto for ultra-low trading fees, deep liquidity, and a wide range of trading pairs.

Final Word - Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022

Finding the next crypto to explode from a pool of 19000+ digital assets can be overwhelming. In this crypto investing guide, however, we have introduced you to what we consider the 10 most promising cryptocurrencies. We have discussed each and explained the factors that make them the best crypto to buy today.

We even shared tips on how you too can learn how to spot and invest in promising crypto before they explode. And to help you net the unprecedented gains that often come with investing in a coin before it blows, we have introduced you to the best places to buy crypto. We even provided you with a step-by-step guide on how to get started with crypto investing.

Pick one promising crypto and follow the buying guide to start investing in the current dip.

Frequently Asked Questions on the Next Cryptocurrency to Explode

What is the next crypt to explode in 2022?

Our top pick for the next crypto to explode is Ethereum. This explosive value gain will be catalyzed by the upcoming Eth 2.0 upgrade, a recovering crypto market, and the massive level of activity taking place on the ETH network.

How can I buy cryptocurrencies?

It is simple. Find a reputable crypto exchange, create a crypto trader account here, fund the account, and buy any of the next cryptos to explode as we have discussed above.

Where can I buy promising cryptocurrencies?

In this crypto investing guide, we have introduced you to the top three exchanges to buy the most promising crypto. Pick one, register a trader account, and use the buying guide we have provided to start investing.

How do I identify the next crypto to explode?

Our top three tips for identifying the next big crypto are monitoring crypto news, following and participating in crypto discussions on social media, and checking out freshly created coins on ICOs.

