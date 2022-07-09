Tigerlily, Edinburgh
The George Street venue will host the official Scottish Wimbledon Garden throughout the summer. Sipsmith is the official gin partner of Wimbledon 2022, and their Tigerlily pop-up is the only one outside of London where customers can enjoy a limited edition tennis-inspired cocktail menu and afternoon tea. Wild Flowers, an Edinburgh-based florist, lavishly decorated the installation with fresh hydrangeas, allium, viburnum, and daisies to create a stunning and fragrant indoor summer garden. It is the largest Tigerlily creation to date, with over 1,000 stems of flowers and foliage used in total.
Neighbourgood Market, Edinburgh
Along with the food and drinks you know and love, Neighbourgood Market in Stockbridge is showing Wimbledon on their big screens for the duration of the tournament. The open air market, which returned for its third year, is a popular food and drink hotspot for the people of Edinburgh, having welcomed over 80,000 visitors in 2021. This weekend, join them at their very own Murray Mound, and soak up all the SW19 action alongside some of the capital's best street food vendors.
Queen's Park, Glasgow
Fans will be able to see the men's and women's semi-final and final matches on the big screens in the fantastic surroundings of Queen's Park Arena from July 7 to July 10. And the best part is that it's completely free. With the weather forecasted to be dry and warm, the arena will be serving strawberries and ice cream, along with Pimms or Aperol to wash it down. Broadcasts will take place outside at Queen's Park Arena from 2pm onwards.
Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh
With a Wimbledon-themed afternoon tea, Harvey Nichols Edinburgh will toast to a fantastic summer of tennis. This year marks the 145th anniversary of the tennis tournament, and to commemorate the occasion, the Forth Floor is launching a limited-edition menu. The special menu features the finest, fresh ingredients bursting with the many fabulous flavours of the summer season and is not just for tennis enthusiasts.
