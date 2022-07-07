ALMOST 50 vehicles were said to have been targeted by climate activists in Edinburgh.

Thea action came as a warning was issued to festival goers to leave their cars at home.

Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers claimed to have deflated tyres on 45 SUVs on Wednesday night in the Dean area with streets including Eton Terrace, Belgrave Crescent, Belgrave Place, Lennox Street, and Oxford

Terrace.

The group also issued a warning to tourists attending next months's Edinburgh Festival.

It said in August each year, the city population swells from 500,000 to more than 1.5 million as the festival and the fringe take over the city.

Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers issued a warning to tourists attending next months’s @edintfest, as 45 SUVs were disarmed in the city last night, in the posh Dean area. pic.twitter.com/0pnJVaKntq — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) July 7, 2022

The campaigners argue it brings with it hundreds of thousands of cars, clogged roads, polluted air, illegal parking and extra danger to other road users.



Amy Kidd from Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers said: "If you're visiting Edinburgh for the festival, leave your polluting SUV at home, otherwise you might wake up to find lentils in the tyres. We're happy for you to visit the city, just don't choke our lungs and clog up our streets doing it."



This is at least the sixth Tyre Extinguishers action in Edinburgh since

March. Tyre Extinguishers groups have sprung up in the UK, USA, Austria,

Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand. In the

UK, actions have taken place in London, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge,

Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester.



The Tyre Extinguishers say they want to make it impossible to own a 4x4 in and are defending themselves against climate change, air pollution

and unsafe drivers.



They say deflating tyres repeatedly and encouraging others to do the same will

turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tyre into a giant obstacle for

driving massive "killer vehicles around our streets."



A spokesman added: "We’re taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them."



The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas,

pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in

free, comprehensive public transport. They have vowed to continue until they are listened to.

