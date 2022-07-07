ALMOST 50 vehicles were said to have been targeted by climate activists in Edinburgh.
Thea action came as a warning was issued to festival goers to leave their cars at home.
Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers claimed to have deflated tyres on 45 SUVs on Wednesday night in the Dean area with streets including Eton Terrace, Belgrave Crescent, Belgrave Place, Lennox Street, and Oxford
Terrace.
Read more: Wedding venue near Glasgow launched by six farming siblings
The group also issued a warning to tourists attending next months's Edinburgh Festival.
It said in August each year, the city population swells from 500,000 to more than 1.5 million as the festival and the fringe take over the city.
EDINBURGH FESTIVAL-GOERS TOLD: LEAVE THE CAR AT HOME AS TX DEFLATE 45 SUVS IN EDINBURGH— The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) July 7, 2022
Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers issued a warning to tourists attending next months’s @edintfest, as 45 SUVs were disarmed in the city last night, in the posh Dean area. pic.twitter.com/0pnJVaKntq
The campaigners argue it brings with it hundreds of thousands of cars, clogged roads, polluted air, illegal parking and extra danger to other road users.
Amy Kidd from Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers said: "If you're visiting Edinburgh for the festival, leave your polluting SUV at home, otherwise you might wake up to find lentils in the tyres. We're happy for you to visit the city, just don't choke our lungs and clog up our streets doing it."
This is at least the sixth Tyre Extinguishers action in Edinburgh since
March. Tyre Extinguishers groups have sprung up in the UK, USA, Austria,
Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden and New Zealand. In the
UK, actions have taken place in London, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge,
Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester.
The Tyre Extinguishers say they want to make it impossible to own a 4x4 in and are defending themselves against climate change, air pollution
and unsafe drivers.
They say deflating tyres repeatedly and encouraging others to do the same will
turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tyre into a giant obstacle for
driving massive "killer vehicles around our streets."
A spokesman added: "We’re taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them."
The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas,
pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in
free, comprehensive public transport. They have vowed to continue until they are listened to.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here