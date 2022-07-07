A two-year-old boy and his grandparents have been named as the victims of a fatal car crash on the A9.

Three vehicles collided on the road nearby Slochd Summit, near Carrbridge on Tuesday, July 5 - with road closing for over nine hours while emergency services attended.

David Macpherson, 68, was pronounced dead on the scene after his red Ford Fiesta and a black Mercedes C Class collided shortly before 12pm.

The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Three people die after multi-vehicle crash

His wife Elza McPherson, 64, and their two-year old grandson were hospitalised but sadly succumbed to their injuries.

The driver and passenger in the black Mercedes were also hospitalised. The condition of the 67-year-old man and 65-year-old woman has been described as stable.

A white Mercedes Sprinter pick-up vehicle was also involved in the collision but the male driver did not suffer any injuries.

An investigation into the incident is underway, Police Scotland confirmed.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

"We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"In particular, I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries."

Anyone who may have information regarding the vehicles or the incident to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1010 of Tuesday, 5 July, 2022.