Fiction

1. The Bewitching by Jill Dawson is published in hardback by Sceptre, priced £20 (ebook £11.99).

The Bewitching takes us back to 16th century Cambridgeshire, exploring the true story of the Witches of Warboys. Largely told from the perspective of one of the servants in the home of the local squire, Martha - deaf in one ear, yet more observant than anyone around her - watches on with increasing confusion, sympathy and fear, as a playful accusation of witchcraft from a nine-year-old girl sets off events which will change the lives of two families. In this age of 'cancel culture' and conspiracy theories, the novel uses the tragic history of witch trials to explore how easily and quickly reputations can be shredded by mere gossip, and how those with power can use it to manipulate victims into believing their own complicity. Dawson's deft style means the questions are always implied, never explicit, although it is impossible to miss the parallels to our own times.

8/10

(Review by Ian Parker)

2. The House Of Fortune by Jessie Burton is published in hardback by Picador, priced £16.99 (ebook £8.99).

We return to the cobbled streets of 18th century Amsterdam in The House Of Fortune, the sequel to Jessie Burton's The Miniaturist, where appearances are everything and must be protected. The fate of the Brandt family seems to rest on the rebellious Thea's teenage shoulders, who needs to marry rich to secure her family's future. But the plan might not be as simple as it sounds. Although the story is a little forced at times, Burton drives the plot by playing with family dynamics and secrets. The miniaturist, who played a crucial role in the first book, can feel contrived and out of place in The House Of Fortune. But Thea's vibrancy and defiant nature keeps you engaged, and the mysterious writing draws in any curious reader.

7/10

(Review by Elspeth Keep)

3. Amy And Lan by Sadie Jones is published in hardback by Chatto & Windus, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99).

Amy and Lan are practically twins, growing up in a commune-style farm as they navigate childhood and early adolescence. A gentle but engaging read, Jones captures the beautiful simplicity and enduring hardships of farm life, painting a timely portrait of agriculture in a capitalist society. But this is also a family portrait. Through the innocent eyes of Amy and Lan, we experience the intimacies between the families, their struggles, disloyalties and domestic disagreements - though these are not always understood by the children. While beautifully written, this is not Jones' best work. Characters are often hard to differentiate - even the voices of Amy and Lan can be hard to tell apart at times. It is a novel to be read quickly, and if you do make it to the end, you may still be left wondering, what was it all about anyway?

5/10

(Review by Scarlett Sangster)

Non-fiction

4. Notes On Heartbreak by Annie Lord is published in hardback by Trapeze, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99).

Notes On Heartbreak is a seamless transition from columns to books for Annie Lord, who maintains her magnetic writing style over a longer form. Existing fans of her work will recognise Lord in a heartbeat, as she details a very 21st century break-up, recalling the finer points of the relationship while dealing with the inevitable and relatable emotional wringer that is 'moving on'. Lord references the musings of writers gone by to help lead the reader through her experience - one which will resonate with anyone who has confronted the pain of a changing friendship. Watch out for people crying, laughing and reciting passages to friends and family, as they cling to this book during the summer months.

8/10

(Review by Max McLean)

Children's book of the week

5. Sade And Her Shadow Beasts by Rachel Faturoti, illustrated by Rumbidzai Savanhu, is published in paperback by Hodder Children's Books, priced £7.99 (ebook £4.49).

Sade And Her Shadow Beasts is brimming with imagination, bringing together the trials and tribulations of a young girl's everyday life, and her rich interior world. Struggling with the recent loss of her mother, 12-year-old Sade blames herself and her poor grades for her mum's death, and can't understand why her dad is now completely different. She joins an online counselling group, but is particularly troubled by the darkness that's descending into her colourful imaginary world. Sade is a compelling character, and it's a brilliant way for younger readers to either work through their own feelings of grief or to learn about loss. Colourful and captivating, readers will fall in love with Sade, her struggles and her poetry.

9/10

(Review by Prudence Wade)