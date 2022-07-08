A £1m restoration and preservation of the oldest house in Glasgow is due to get underway.
Work will start on the Provand’s Lordship building after funding from Glasgow City Council which will be invested in the much-loved museum as the exterior of the building receives repairs to the roof, chimneys and down pipes, treatment to stop and prevent rising damp, and a new lime harling render which will better preserve the fabric of the building, and return it to an authentic 15th century appearance.
Glasgow Life, the charitable trust which runs the city's museums, said the interior will benefit from structural improvements, and replacement windows and doors.
Work is expected to take around one year and, following completion of the repairs, Glasgow Life plans to reopen Provand’s Lordship to the public in summer 2023.
Scaffolding will be erected around the building from next week. The secure removal of artefacts from inside the museum began this week, and these items will be safely stored in Glasgow Museums Resource Centre until the venue reopens and they can be reinstalled.
Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Convener for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re delighted to confirm repair and preservation works are set to begin in the Provand’s Lordship museum, one of Glasgow’s most important cultural and historical venues.
“The restoration is positive and welcome news for citizens and visitors to the city as, upon completion of the works, museum-goers can continue to visit this much-loved cultural facility, while the city also ensures a sustainable future for Glasgow’s invaluable heritage assets.”
Last month, Glasgow Life confirmed that operational arrangements were being put in place to reopen the adjacent St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art, and this upcoming reopening will not be affected by the works to Provand’s Lordship.
