TRNSMT 2022 is back it returns to its prime summer spot.
Due to coronavirus concerns, last year’s festival was postponed for several months and took place in September. However, this year the Glasgow music event will return to its original July slot.
Last year’s event saw Liam Gallagher, The Courteeners and The Chemical Brothers headline the main stage, which returned to Glasgow Green for the first time since 2019.
Here’s everything you need to know as the festival kicks off.
Forbidden items from TRNSMT 2022
When attending TRNSMT, event organisers recommend only bringing a bag if necessary. If you do bring one, bags larger than the size of a sheet of A3 paper will NOT be permitted.
You cannot bring chairs, professional cameras, drugs, flares or any weapons.
Umbrellas and selfie sticks are also banned.
You can see the full list of forbidden items here.
What is the age limit for TRNSMT?
No person under the age of 12 years old will be able to attend TRNSMT.
Under 16s must be also accompanied by an adult aged 21 and over (1 adult minimum per 4 persons under 16).
Who is on the lineup for TRNSMT 2022?
This year’s festival is set to be another incredible weekend of music with names such as Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes.
The full lineup is available on the website here.
What are the event times for TRNSMT 2022?
The gates into the festival will open at midday each day and close at 11pm. However, the VIP area will stay open until midnight.
There is a box office located next to each entrance. Box offices open an hour before doors and close at 9pm each night
Stage times will be available on the event app nearer the time.
How to get to Glasgow Green for TRNSMT 2022
Glasgow Green is easily accessible by a number of transport options. It is best recommended to travel via public transport into Glasgow city centre and then walk to the Green.
To help navigate the festival, TRNSMT will be using ‘What 3 Words’.
There will be three entrances into Glasgow Green:
- West Entrance (Saltmarket) - ///safe.icon.fries
- East Entrance (off Templeton Street) - ///vets.yards.wins
- VIP Entrance (Templeton St) - ///grow.pushes.kite
Subway: The closest stations to the festival are Bridge Street, Buchanan Street and St Enoch. These are all within a 15-minute walk.
Bus: Glasgow Green can be accessed by Buchanan Bus Station, which is around a twenty-minute walk.
Happy Bus is also running services from across Scotland to and from cinch presents TRNSMT. This service must be pre-booked on the website here.
Train: There are last-minute cancellations and extremely limited rail services across Scotland at the moment. Please plan ahead and don’t rely on trains to get you to and from TRNSMT, check the ScotRail website for the latest information, and look at alternative travel options. If you have no other way of travelling, please be aware you will need to leave the event early to catch the last available train.
Is there parking at TRNSMT?
There is no festival parking at TRNSMT. If you are being dropped off, please head for Glasgow Green Football Centre.
If you are being picked up, TRNSMT has identified four key locations and their ‘What 3 Words’ location:
- West – Broomielaw at Kingston bridge ///trail.locate.upon
- South – Caledonia Road ///space.repair.brief
- East – London Road ///tour.mobile.shine
- North - Duke St at Tennents Brewery ///vibrates.itself.waving
For accessible parking, this can be pre-arranged in advance by contacting the Access Co-Ordinator at access@trnsmfest.com.
