AROUND 8,000 people are expected to take part in an Orange Walk this weekend.
The County Grand Lodge of Central Scotland annual Boyne celebrations takes place on Saturday, July 9, in Holytown, North Lanarkshire.
Several roads are set to close.
Between 8am and 6pm, there will be no waiting or loading restrictions in place on both sides of Dornoch Road, between Myrtle Drive and Sunnyside Crescent, and High Street, Newarthill, between Caledonia Drive and Mosshall Street.
The parade, which starts at 1pm, will follow a route from Dornoch Road, along Sunnyside Crescent, St Andrews Street, Main Street, Stevenston Street, Clydesdale Street, Carfin Street and Carfin/Holytown Link Road to the junction with Loanhead Road.
It will then split, with a number turning left onto Loanhead Road then Quarry Street and the majority continuing on the A723 and along Jerviston Street, New Stevenston towards Torrance Park.
The mentioned roads above will be shut to traffic, and this will be managed by Police Scotland.
North Lanarkshire Council say it is anticipated the parade route will take around one hour and 20 minutes to reach Torrance Park, and the same length of time to pass any given point along the route.
Therefore, residents and businesses are advised that access from junctions and driveways onto the parade route will not be possible for between 60 and 80 minutes as the parade passes.
