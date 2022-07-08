No gorings have been reported during the second San Fermin Festival bull run in the Spanish city of Pamplona, although six people were taken to the hospital with injuries, the Red Cross said.
The running of the bulls, which lasted three minutes and 10 seconds, produced some hairy moments as runners slipped or tripped and fell while the bulls charged down the narrow streets of the event route.
The bulls at times broke into separate groups, and one of them trailed behind the rest, making the course extra unpredictable for runners trying to scamper out of their way.
The lagging bull initially refused to be corralled at the end of the run.
One of the people injured was stomped on the back by a bull.
The most dangerous injuries at San Fermin are gorings, in which a bull's horn skewers a runner.
Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona's bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.
Friday's was the second of the festival's eight scheduled bull runs. They are followed by drinking, eating and attending cultural events for the rest of the day.
The bulls that run each morning are killed in afternoon contests with professional bullfighters.
The incredibly popular festivities draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.
The festival was made world famous by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.
