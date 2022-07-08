Sir Mark Rowley is to become the next Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police replacing Dame Cressida Dick.

The former UK counter-terrorism policing chief will return to Scotland Yard four years after leaving the force, the Home Office confirmed.

His predecessor resigned after facing intense scrutiny after a police watchdog found "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination and sexual harassment among some PCs.

The new appointment came less than two weeks after the force was put into special measures by the police watchdog.

Sir Mark said he was “deeply honoured” to take up the role as he vowed to rebuild public trust in the force.

He said: “Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen.

“I am grateful that the Home Secretary and Mayor are both determined to support the urgent reforms we need to deliver successful community crimefighting in today’s fast moving world.

"These reforms include our use of technology and data, our culture and our policing approach. We will fight crime with communities – not unilaterally dispense tactics."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Sir Mark Rowley is a distinguished and exceptionally experienced police officer, having served the people of the West Midlands and Surrey before guiding the capital through some of its most challenging moments in the wake of the 2017 terror attacks, as the Met’s then head of counter-terrorism.

“He now takes on one of the most important and demanding jobs in policing, leading the country’s largest force at a time when public trust in the Metropolitan Police has been severely undermined by a number of significant failings.

“Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority.”