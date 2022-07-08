Edinburgh now boasts a range of exciting new ventures, each serving extraordinary creations.

LEITH WOKS

NEW to Bonnie & Wild food court is Leith Woks, the pan-Asian street food concept from chef Jimmy Lee. As Cantonese hot wok cooking meets the Scottish larder, expect dishes like Ayrshire pork ribs Peking style, duck spring rolls with hoisin bramble dip, and slow-cooked Scotch beef curry.

This is a new venture for the Glasgow chef, who also runs Salt and Chilli Oriental and Glasgow’s Lychee Oriental. Jimmy presented popular STV cookery series Julie and Jimmy’s Hot Woks. As a winner of Chef Personality of the year, he is sure to bring a culinary zing to St James Quarter.

Leith Woks, Bonnie & Wild Marketplace, St James Quarter, Edinburgh

www.leithwoks.co.uk

LA BOCCA STOCKBRIDGE

ONLY open a few weeks, La Bocca already feels well established with confident, friendly service and a brilliant kitchen team. Inspired by casual Italian osteria dining, expect small plates of simple but delicious food, such as queen scallops with aged vinegar and spring onions, king prawns with samphire, and roasted Fontina cheese with crusty bread.

The sharing boards are a delight – choose either meat and cheese with pickles and grissini, or chilled seafood with plenty of crusty bread – perfect for two. You can enjoy the best Italian wines, many by the glass, without a prohibitive price tag.

La Bocca, 108 Raeburn Place, EH4 1HH

www.laboccastockbridge.com

KVASA

THREE years since Kvasa started delighting real bread fans at markets and through deliveries, Kvasa has its first public premises on Leith Walk. Try Danish Rugbrod made with seeds, craft beer and live cultures, deep purple walnut bread, or a whole (or half) Miche loaf – an enormous French-style loaf that will keep you nourished all week.

Don’t miss the sourdough cinnamon buns and pastries. Everything is sourdough rather than yeasted, which is pretty special. There’s a zero-waste shop and upstairs will soon be open for bread-making classes, pizza nights and whatever else this flour power couple dream up.

Kvasa, 101 Leith Walk, Edinburgh

SATORU

SPECIALISING in hot crispy tempura, Satoru is a new Japanese restaurant in the heart of the Old Town. Owner Nok Poon’s architectural training is evident in the simple, elegant design of the restaurant.

Poon lived in Japan as a child and has cooked in restaurants in Hong Kong and for Edinburgh’s Maki & Ramen. He combines that culinary training with his grandmother’s best recipes. Satoru means “to realise the truth” and for Poon this is his truth, finally opening the restaurant he dreamed of. With plans for a sake bar and ideas for future fusion experimentation, this is one to watch.

Satoru, 45 St Patrick Square,

Newington, Edinburgh, EH8 9ET

LIND & LIME DISTILLERY

NOW in new premises, this young company is ready to welcome you for a distillery tour and share stories of the gin’s origins. Start with a classic G&T as you find out about the design, and discover and taste the botanicals that make up this classic London Dry gin.

You can have a go at bottling your own miniature and getting the labelling just right. Finally, take a seat in the stylish bar and learn how to make a classic cocktail. The distillery also has a shop selling some of Scotland’s top spirits as well as merchandise, and there are further samples to try here too.

Lind & Lime, 24 Coburg Street,

Leith, EH6 6HB

www.lindandlime.com/thetour