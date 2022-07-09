Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at an Aberdeen recycling plant which first started on Friday afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was first alerted to the fire at Altens East recycling plant around 4.47pm on July 8.

It was extinguished by 10pm, but took hold again after midnight as crews continue to fight it overnight.

SFRS spokesperson stating that there had been "no change to the incident in the last three hours".

Water supplies have been impacted in the Cove Bay area as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Residents were warned at 10.45am this morning that the SFRS had 24 appliances onsite which are straining the water network.

Scottish Water added: "As the hydrants are in use, this is causing no water, low pressure & discoloured water to the surrounding streets."

Fire engines and crews have dispatched from surrounding areas, including Dundee, to support the teams working on the incident.

Smoke continues to cover the area with an update to the public reading: "SFRS crews continue to manage a significant fire at a recycling centre in Altens industrial estate, Aberdeen.

"If visiting the estate, please be aware of wide-spread smoke."