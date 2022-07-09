Festival-goers have been forced to wait for over two hours to get into Glasgow festival TRNSMT on Saturday.

Queues have surrounded Glasgow Green going from the main entrance on Saltmarket around the length of Greendyke Street.

However, long queues are also being reported at the East entrance where people had been redirected from the main one.

TRNSMT welfare team handed out water to those waiting in the long lines, but many have hit out on social media stating they had "missed hours" of the festival.

One Twitter user said: "Water being delivered finally. It took 2 hours.

"Still stuck in queue. Stewards re-errecting barriers.

"Many in this queue were told to come here because main entrance was too busy. We've missed hours of the festival."

Another Twitter user, Pauline McAleer, labelled it "absolute shambles".

A spokesperson for TRNSMT said: "There are currently longer than average waiting times for fans entering the festival.

"Our welfare teams are handing out water to those queuing and we're doing our best to get everyone through security and inside as quickly and safely as possible.

"We're grateful for the patience of those waiting, and ask anyone who needs assistance to get the attention of the Stewards or welfare teams.”