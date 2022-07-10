There is no stopping the force with which the Crawlers have entered 2022.

The alternative rock band from Liverpool has claimed success after success since the release of their debut EP in October of last year.

Running onto the TRNSMT stage on Sunday, the Crawlers were ready to bring that same uninterrupted energy to Glasgow.

And on stage, they were clearly enjoying themselves as much as the fans were as lead singer Holly Minto ran from bass player Liv Kettle, guitarist Amy Woodall and drummer Harry Breen - getting on her knees to hype them up.

"We wouldn’t be here without each other," Woodall said.

"The output of our music comes from how close we are and how honest we can be with each other."

Lead singer Minto, who proudly declared her Scottish roots from her dad, described their recent rise as "nuts".

"It’s so exciting because we are at the beginning of our career," Minto said.

Kettle, who plays bass guitar, said: "Everything that we’ve achieved this year is everything we’ve kind of ever hoped for.

The band, which has been touring in the UK and the USA, were signed by Polydor Records at the end of last year - the label that represents the likes of Sam Fender, HAIM and Lana del Ray.

They remain adamant that their close bond has made their rise to fame possible – as well as making touring endurable.

“When Harry joined the band it was just such a lift to have someone who joined the whole unit. And made the unit stronger,” Minto said.

“The 13-hour journeys in America wouldn’t have been possible if we weren’t all funny.”

Kettle added: “If we didn’t like each other that journey would have been hell.”

Even their songs, often tackling mental-health struggles, are a result of their relationship as a band.

“I think a lot of things we speak about are really personal issues for the band or the outcome of a severe thing,” Minto said.

“If we weren’t able to speak about these things I wouldn’t be able to write the songs that I do.

“It’s so therapeutic but it’s also the raw songs that make our fans feel so connected to us.

Perhaps it is their familiarity with each other that has also built a loving community within their fanbase.

Minto said: “Every time we go to our shows, we see the communities that are built, the friends that are made.

“Even at this festival there are people who didn’t know each other screaming our lyrics to each other. It is so wonderful and that is what music is for us.”

Speaking about ensuring the fans feel part of a community, she added: “Obviously boundaries are so important as an artist because there is a massive power separation especially like in the alternative scene

“But our fans they are the ones that are giving us the chances to do stuff like this, they are the ones that scream our lyrics and stream our songs and got us to be able to play shows in America – got us able to play stages.

“If it wasn’t for them, we would be nothing.

“And they are just the nicest, most respectful people. I have never felt more safe at a show than at my own and that is crazy.”

When asked what can be expected from them next, guitarist Woodall said simply: “Bangers of songs.”

Lead singer Minto said: “We are ditching genre legitimately and kind of playing around with all our personal influences to the extreme.”

This means that fans can expect a range from Prodigy on one end to Fleetwood Mac on the other and “everything in between”.

However, when it comes to a first full album fans should brace for a further wait but exciting things are on the horizon, including teases of a new song ‘Feminist’ enjoyed by festival-goers in the Glasgow Green.