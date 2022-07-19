This light and fresh pea, pasta salad is just the side dish to brighten things up! Full of delicious summer flavours, this healthy pasta salad is great with any of your favourite summer dishes as a side or main meal.

Ingredients:

Serves 4

500g Farfalle pasta

500g Frozen peas = defrost extra for serving

100g Cooked Bacon/ Pancetta pieces

100g Feta Cheese

Fresh Mint – shredded

Fine salt

Method

First cook your pasta in seasoned boiling water – once cooked refresh under cold water, mix with a small amount of oil to prevent it sticking and set aside.

Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the peas and cook for around 1 minute.

Pour out the peas into a bowl of ice water. (This will keep the vibrant green colour of the peas)

Next scoop the peas out of the ice water once cooled and place in a blender. Blend until smooth – you may need a small amount of water to do this.

Season with a small amount of salt, push through a fine sieve and set aside. In a frying pan cook off the pancetta or bacon ( if you are using bacon cook it whole and slice afterwards as much easier) drain off any excess fat and allow to drain on a paper towel.

Take a large mixing bowl and add the pasta, mix in the pea puree followed by the fresh peas and bacon. Crumble in the feta cheese and add the shredded mint leaves to finish.

A perfect summer pasta salad which can be served hot or cold.