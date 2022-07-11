Casa Amor might be over but the drama continues with another Love Island couple being dumped from the villa - but what was Jay's fate?
ITV viewers knew a dramatic dumping was coming after they were asked to vote for their favourite couple with the pairs that received the least votes at risk of being eliminated.
The Islanders were told on Sunday that the public has been voting for their favourite couple before separate texts announced the two most vulnerable couples.
Friendship couple Chyna and Jay and recently broken up Summer and Dami were revealed to be in the bottom two before the credits rolled into an agonising cliffhanger.
Who left the Love Island villa in post-Casa Amor dumping?
The decision to save and dump one couple was decided by the rest of the islanders.
Jay and Chyna and Dami and Summer were sent to the sundeck while the rest of the contestants debated.
Ekin-Su stood up for Casa Amor girl Chyna, saying that she has a "great personality" and that "she deserves a chance" of making a connection after Scot star Jay revealed he didn't want to pursue things romantically with her.
Jacques then chimed in that while it was sad to see one couple go, there is a genuine connection that would lose out if one left - hinting at Dami's relationship with safe islander Indiyah.
In the end, the rest of the islanders chose to save Dami and Summer and said their goodbyes to Jay and Chyna.
New Love Island Couples after Casa Amor 2022
These are the Love Island couples after Casa Amor:
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Deji Adeniyi
- Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti
- Tasha Ghouri and Billy Brown
- Danica Taylor and Josh Samuel Le Grove
- Chyna Mills and Jay Younger
- Summer Botwe and Dami Hope
- Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge
Love Island continues tomorrow at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
