Aubergines are one of the more divisive vegetables out there.
Many people have been scarred by an unfortunate run-in with eggplants - maybe it was undercooked, making it spongey and unpleasant.
And yet there are plenty of reasons to love the nightshade veg, particularly as it comes into season. There are plenty of health benefits too - aubergines are packed full of antioxidants, high in fibre, and contain a range of nutrients said to support heart health.
Plus - most importantly - when cooked right, aubergines are sweet and delicious. They're in season from July to September - meaning now is the best time to give them another try.
Here are some of the best ways to eat them...
1. In baba ganoush
Hummus is a picnic staple, but what if you want to mix up your dip game this summer? It could be time to try baba ganoush - especially because it's very easy to make.
Grill your aubergine until the skin is charred and the flesh tender - peel and discard the skin, and chop or blend the rest. Mix with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper and chilli powder if you want a kick, and you've got an impressive dip for pita or crudites.
2. On the BBQ
Aubergines and the smoky flavour created by barbequing are a match made in heaven. Long gone are the days when we'd slap some sausages on the grill and hope for the best - now, it's all about having a rounded offering, with veggie dishes sitting alongside carnivore meals.
Either slice your aubergines in half lengthways, cut them into slices or cubes and brush with a bit of oil, and place on the BBQ. Serve drizzled with your favourite sauces, as part of a kebab, or in a salad or burger.
3. Slathered in miso
Aubergines soak up flavour like a sponge, and they pair beautifully with the umami nuttiness of miso. This is a quick, easy and healthy midweek meal - all you have to do is half an aubergine lengthways, score the flesh and brush on a miso glaze (you can whip one up by simply loosening miso with a bit of water, or have more fun with flavour by mixing it with rice wine vinegar and sesame oil).
Bake in the oven - and when the aubergine is nice and tender, you're good to go.
4. In moussaka
Bring a bit of sunshine to your plate with this classic Greek dish. Traditionally, moussaka is made up of layers of potato, lamb mince and soft, sweet aubergines in a tomato-based sauce, baked with bechamel on top.
You can customise it to your taste (for example, swap lamb with lentils for a vegetarian version) but aubergines are always the star of the show.
5. Breaded and fried
This might not be the healthiest option out there, but there's nothing wrong with indulgence every so often. Cut aubergines into slices, dip them in egg wash, cover in breadcrumbs and fry. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside - you won't believe how aubergines can be transformed.
Serve thin slices with aioli as a snack, or thicker so they can take the place of a meat patty in a burger.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here