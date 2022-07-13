Feeling overwhelmed by the rapidly growing number of gambling sites? Well, luckily for you, we know a thing or two about online gambling, and we’re here to help.

We've compiled a list of the best gambling sites in the UK that meet our standards and benchmarks for quality, and we've ranked them here from 1 to 27 for your convenience – with All British Casino taking the crown.

Don't get fooled by signing up to shady online bookies and casinos with nefarious intentions. Take peace of mind knowing we've done all the necessary research for you and have a range of secure and reputable UK gambling sites waiting for your custom.

Ready to dive in? Let's go!

SOME OF THE BEST ONLINE GAMBLING SITES IN THE UK

All British Casino: Our best overall

FruitKings: Best game variety

Mansion: Top pick for live dealer games

Genesis: Top pick for best bonuses

Casushi: Best for mobile

Grosvenor: Top pick for blackjack

Casumo: Top pick for best user experience

Kassu: Most unique design

Mr Play: Top pick for the best betting site

PlayOJO: No wagering bonus spins

1. All British Casino – Our Best UK Gambling Site Overall

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Full T&C's apply.

Pros:

£100 welcome bonus

1,500+ casino games

Fun slots inspired by real TV shows and games

Exclusive titles

British theme

Tournaments

Cons:

No sports betting

In at number one is All British Casino, offering a £100 welcome bonus and some old-fashioned British gambling fun.

Game Library 5/5

This is one of the best online casinos in the UK, it offers over 1,500 high-quality games, and that's all that matters.

You can enjoy slots, Slingo, roulette, and casual video poker variants alongside exclusive games and a live casino section. It deserves a perfect score as far as game variety goes.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.4/5

Upon signing up at All British Casino, you're given the opportunity to opt-in to a £100 deposit match bonus.

Those wagering requirements are 35x, which is around average for the online gambling world. If you want to cash out some of the bonus, you'll have to make sure you've set aside some time to give it a good crack.

Design and Functionality 4.5/5

We appreciate All British Casino for at least deploying some type of distinct theme and design. A lot of online gambling websites don't even bother and, as a result, look bland and uninteresting.

Banking Tools 4.9/5

Payment Methods:

Debit Card

Neteller

Skrill

Trustly

Paysafecard

All British Casino offers a solid range of payment methods available to UK players.

2. Fruit Kings – Our Best Game Variety of any UK Gambling Site

18+. New players only. 100% bonus on first deposit up to £50 & 50 Bonus Spins. Full T&C's apply.

Pros:

£50 welcome bonus + 100 bonus spins

£100,000, monthly prizes to be won

Unparalleled game variety

Unique instant-win games

Live chat support

Cons:

Less promos than some other casinos

Our runner-up entry in the top five is Fruit Kings, a gambling site filled with an excellent variety of casino games and a retro theme.

Game Library 4.9/5

Fruit King features five categories of games; slots, table games, jackpot slots, live casino, and instants. There's a lot of variety here and enough to keep most players entertained and engaged for a while.

Instant win enthusiasts will enjoy the variety on offer, with 39 games available, including long-time favourites such as Gremlins, Boss the Lotto, and Bun in the Oven.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.3/5

New players can get a match deposit bonus of up to £50, along with 50 bonus spins on Book of the Dead.

Both sets of promotions are subject to wagering requirements of 45x, so if you're planning on trying to cash some bonus funds out, make sure you're prepared to play the long game.

Design and Functionality 4.6/5

Fruitkings sports a retro fruit machine style, which will be instantly familiar to anyone who's spent more than an hour in a British pub in the last 50 years. It's a fun and inventive theme that adds to the overall pleasant experience.

We noticed some slight issues with the occasional delay when browsing. It didn't make any games unplayable, but it could become a tad annoying after extended periods of playtime. That said, we didn’t experience those issues playing on mobile, so it could have been our PC.

Banking Tools 4.5/5

Payment Methods:

MasterCard Debit Card

Visa Debit Card

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Trustly

The same selection of payment methods is available at Fruitkings as most online gambling sites in the UK. The inclusion of Paysafecard is a bonus for any players who value privacy and security, allowing payments to be made on a prepaid card independent of any personal information.

3. Mansion - Best Gambling Site in the UK for Live Dealer Games

100% Extra. Up To £200. Welcome Bonus. New Customers Only. Minimum Deposit £20, Maximum Bonus £200. Wager 40x Before Withdrawing. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to £200

1,180+ games

Daily jackpots

Some of the best UK online slots

38 live dealer games

Cons:

Dated design

If you’re looking for an immersive gambling experience, look no further than Mansion and its live casino section.

Game Library 4.6/5

Mansion is home to over 1,180 casino games, including popular slots like Prince of Persia Empire Treasures and old classics like Bigger Bass Bonanza. They also have amazing jackpot slots that feature potentially generous payouts.

Their live casino section features over 30 titles, including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Roulette, and Deal or No Deal Big Draw.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.2/5

After registering to Mansion, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to £200, but there are a few caveats to know about before heading straight in. Firstly, the bonus only applies to deposits made by debit card. So, if you exclusively use e-wallets or other methods, you're out of luck.

Secondly, the wagering requirements of 40x are a little over the industry standard. So, if you plan to cash some of this bonus out, understand it might take a little bit more time and patience than some other bonus offers.

Lastly, this promotion is specifically excluded from the iOS app. We recommend using the desktop client to ensure you are fulfilling the terms and conditions without any unfortunate surprises.

Design & Functionality 4.3/5

The brand name Mansion will give some of you fond flashbacks to old football shirt sponsors, including Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

While the logo still looks good, the overall design of the casino still lacks a modern gloss and could do with some updating.

Banking Tools: 4.5/5

Payment Methods:

Visa/MasterCard Debit

PayPal

ecoPayz

Fast Bank Transfer

Skrill

Neosurf

Neteller

PaySafeCard

MuchBetter

Mansion houses a diverse selection of payment methods that will sufficiently cater to most online players.

4. Genesis – Our pick for the Best Bonuses of any Online Gambling Site in the UK

The New Player Welcome Bonus is only available to players who create an account and make their first deposit at Genesis Casino. You may only claim one Welcome Offer (Welcome Bonus or Live Casino Bonus). Once you have claimed one, you will not be eligible for the other. To be eligible to claim the New Player Welcome Bonus, players must deposit a minimum of £10 in one instance. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£100 bonus + 300 bonus spins

Vast amount of payment methods

2,100+ games

Safe and secure website technology

Cons:

2.49% flat fee for all withdrawals

Genesis is home to one of the largest online casino libraries around – and its bonuses are not too shabby, either. Plus, if you’re looking to place some sports bets, you can also check its betting site, Grosvenor Sport.

Game Library 4.5/5

There are over 2,100 games to get stuck into at Genesis, including all the classics you know and live games like blackjack, roulette, slots, and even some keno action.

There's almost 100 live casino games available as well if you wanted some company for your gambling escapades. Choose between roulette, blackjack, and even a live poker lobby to fully embrace the casino experience.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.9/5

After signing up at Genesis, you can opt into a welcome offer that will grant you 300 bonus spins on popular slot game Starburst, and a 100% deposit match up to £100. Here's a few things to know before activating it.

Firstly, the bonus spins will be credited at a rate of 30 a day over 10 days total. The maximum amount you can draw as a result of these spins is £100.

Secondly, Skrill/Neteller/Paysafe/Paypal/Ecopayz are all excluded from this offer. We recommend using a Visa/MasterCard debit to deposit where and when you can when it comes to bonus offers. And as always, make sure you read the full terms and conditions.

Design & Functionality 4.2/5

The term Genesis brings up all manner of biblical imagery and themes, and there is an element of that going on in the website's design.

Banking Tools 5/5

Payment Methods:

Visa/MasterCard Debit

Apple Pay

PayPal

Trustly

Paysafe Card

Boku

Neteller

Skrill

EcoPayz

NeoSurf

MuchBetter

MiFinity

eZeeWallet

Genesis features the best selection of payment methods in our top five, with all the well-known and popular options alongside some more niche selections like MiFinity and eZeeWallet – the latter of which supports casino transactions in multiple currencies across the globe.

5. Casushi – Our Best UK Gambling Site for Mobile

18+. New players only. 100% bonus on first deposit up to £50 & 50 Bonus Spins. Full T&C's apply.

Pros:

£50 Welcome bonus

50 bonus spins

Impressive loyalty program

Operating for 10+ years

Great mobile optimisation

Cons:

Higher than average wagering requirements on some bonuses

Our final entry into our top five is a sushi-themed online betting site that's been operating for over ten years.

Game Library 4.3/5

Slots, table games, live dealers, even instant wins. You name it, Casushi has got it.

The experienced players amongst you will recognise some big names here, including Book of the Dead and Fishin' Frenzy in the slots section. It’s also one of the best bingo sites UK players can sign up to, with unique variants like Tomatina Bingo and Starburst Slingo (a mix between slots and bingo).

Meanwhile, over in the live games section, you can find almost 50 different titles to choose from. That's an awesome amount of variety and features classics like roulette and blackjack.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

New users are offered a welcome bonus of up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on the popular slot game Book of the Dead. The minimum deposit required is £10 to trigger these promotions.

Both the bonus spins and £50 deposit promotion are subject to wagering requirements of 40x, and they are higher than the industry average.

Don't let this put you off having a go, though. You'll just require more time and patience if you want to cash out any of your bonus funds.

Something else we wanted to mention here was Casushi's loyalty program. All money wagered at the casino yields points which can then be exchanged at the Casushi shop for various perks and prizes – a solid incentive to make Casushi your gambling home.

Design and Functionality 4.5/5

Casushi's design is fun, vibrant, and unique.

Honestly, if they'd told us beforehand that they were developing a UK betting site design inspired by Sushi, we'd have our doubts. But the result works pretty well and is definitely one of the better-designed casinos on this list.

Banking Tools 4.2/5

Payment Methods:

MasterCard Debit Card

Visa Debit Card

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Trustly

A fairly standard selection from Casushi, including Trustly. With Trustly, players can connect their bank account directly to the casino to deposit and withdraw funds without the use of a card or an app.

Runners-up:

Behind the Benchmarks: How We Rate the Top UK Gambling Sites

Games Library:

We're looking for libraries that have a large quantity and variety of titles first and foremost. But it's not always the case that the more, the better. Sometimes, a more modest selection of casino games can suffice, as long as there is sufficient diversity on display.

Basically, if there's a decent selection of games across different genres, then that's good enough for us. Anything else would register as a bonus.

Bonuses and Promotions:

These days, bonuses and promotions are becoming more and more lucrative in an effort to attract new players to UK casinos.

We don't just repeat what you can already see for yourself on the website - we do a deep dive into the terms and conditions and give you a sense of clarity on which bonuses are worthwhile, and those that are best off left alone.

Design and Functionality:

When we talk about design, we're referring to two aspects of the word. The first aspect relates to how the casino looks in general. It might seem shallow, but looks do matter. Especially if you're going to be playing at these UK casinos for hours at a time.

The second aspect is functionality. How well does the casino work? Is it easy to use? Are there any loading issues? Is it simple to navigate? These are all questions we ask ourselves while reviewing the platform.

Banking Tools:

Everyone has a personal preference when it comes to what type of deposit method they use online. Some people trust certain payment tools more than others.

So really, it goes without saying that the more options available for players to fund their account, the better. For even more variety, check out this list of the best Bitcoin casino sites that accept cryptos.

Best UK Gambling Sites - FAQ

Is it easy to open up a new UK online gambling account?

Yes. In fact, we've put together a quick guide for you below this FAQ section which shows you exactly how to do it.

Are the United Kingdom online gambling sites listed in this article safe?

Yes. Every single online casino featured here is safe and reputable. If you come across betting sites that aren't on this list, make sure to do your research before signing up.

Can I win real money playing at UK online gambling sites?

Yes. In fact, UK online casinos have paid out millions of pounds in winnings over the years to players. There's no set cap on this. At the same time, gambling is all about luck - so don't go in expecting to make a million off a few slots games!

What type of bonuses can I find at these UK betting sites?

The welcome bonus is the most prominent and common promotion available at UK online gambling sites. Occasionally, there will be others available, such as bonus spins, or a free bet. It depends on which casino you are registered to.

Is it legal to gamble online in the UK?

Yes. Gambling online in the United Kingdom is legal provided that you fulfill two brief criteria to be able to bet online in the UK. Firstly, you must be at least 18 years of age. Secondly, you must only gamble online at a betting site that holds a legitimate gambling license. We’re making sure all of our top-rated websites are licensed by the UKGC.

Are UK gambling sites fair?

Yes, so long as they are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. But this doesn't mean that you're always going to win. It should also be noted that all online casinos feature a house edge, ensuring statistically that overall the house will always win.

Can I get free bets at UK gambling sites?

Free bets and free bet stakes are more common at betting sites that feature online sports betting, such as Mr Play.

As a general rule, be wary of anything labelled 'free'.

Can I use my preferred deposit method at these UK online gambling sites?

The casinos featured on this list feature a wide range of deposit methods for players to use. We've listed some of the more common options below:

PayPal

Visa Debit

MasterCard Debit

Maestro

Skrill

Neteller

Please note that this list is not exhaustive.

Comparison of the Top 5 UK Gambling Sites

Here's a quick refresher of our top five UK gambling sites and their key features.

All British Casino : If you're looking for the best UK site to gamble online, then All British Casino is the place for you. Overall score: 99%

: If you're looking for the best UK site to gamble online, then All British Casino is the place for you. Overall score: 99% Fruit Kings : Fruit Kings has a treasure trove of instant win games for you to get to grips with as well as an unmatched variety of casino games in general. Overall score: 97%

: Fruit Kings has a treasure trove of instant win games for you to get to grips with as well as an unmatched variety of casino games in general. Overall score: 97% Mansion : Mansion and its live casino games are the best choice for those looking for an immersive casino experience. Overall score: 94%

: Mansion and its live casino games are the best choice for those looking for an immersive casino experience. Overall score: 94% Genesis : A reputable UK gambling site that offers both casino games and sports betting as well as amazing bonuses. Overall score: 90%

: A reputable UK gambling site that offers both casino games and sports betting as well as amazing bonuses. Overall score: 90% Casushi: Casushi may be the greatest sushi-themed casino in the world. It may also be the only sushi-themed casino in the world. We think it’s the best site for mobile gaming. Overall score: 89%

How to Register at a UK Gambling Site

Step 1 -To Sign Up at All British Casino

Log on to All British Casino and hit the Register button at the top right

Fill out the required details

Wait for the email activation link

Step 2 - Complete Validation Process

Check your email inbox for the validation link

Check your spam box if not found in your inbox

Click the link to complete the validation process

Step 3 - Deposit and Play

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Use a bonus if applicable

Start playing and have fun!

So, What Are the Best UK Gambling Sites?

We crowned All British Casino as the best online gambling site in the UK. But we can't account for everybody's tastes, no matter how well informed we are. It's likely you may have a different opinion than us, and that's totally fine.

There are no rules that say you can only have one online gambling account. So, with that being said - why limit yourself to just one betting site? There are 23 UK betting sites on this list, all reputable and safe to join.

Just remember the golden rules - have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can’t afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins!

If you believe you’re suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.

All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Don’t forget to check local laws to make sure it’s legal where you’re based. The reviews we conduct are independent and reader-supported. We may receive commissions for recommendations made in our guides. This does not affect our testing and evaluation process in any way. We pride ourselves on our unbiased recommendations of sites we believe will bring our readers the best gaming experience.

Check out the free gambling addiction resources from these organizations.

