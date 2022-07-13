THE Omicron BA.5 variant is now the dominant strain of the Covid virus in Scotland.

Public Health Scotland reports that the highly contagious sublineage accounted for 55 per cent of the newly reported sequenced cases in Scotland between June 27 and July 3.

The figure. is based on samples collected up to June 20.

Only a small number of overall positive cases undergo genomic sequencing, but the trend is in line with patterns identified internationally.

PHS said the first case of BA.5 had been identified in Scotland on March 14.

Source: Public Health Scotland

It was first detected in South Africa back in February, and also drove a surge in cases in Portugal during May.

Both BA.5 and its sister sublineage, BA.4, were designated as "variants of concern" by the UK Health Security Agency in May due to evidence of higher transmissibility compared to the previously dominant BA.2 form of Omicron.

PHS states: "Modelling undertaken by UKHSA indicated that while both lineages had a growth advantage over BA.2, the previously dominant variant, this advantage was greater in BA.5.

"The first specimen date reported for Omicron BA.5 in Scotland was 14 March 2022 and the proportion of sequences of this lineage have rapidly increased.

"The first specimen date reported for Omicron BA.4 in Scotland was 22 March 2022 and the proportion of sequences identified as this lineage have also increased, although less than BA.5.

"Omicron BA.5 is now the predominant variant in Scotland, surpassing Omicron BA.2 and accounting for 55% of newly reported sequenced cases from 27 June 2022 to 3 July 2022.

"Due to the usual processing times from sample collection to reporting of sequencing information, the latest date of sample collection for newly reported sequences is 20 June 2022."