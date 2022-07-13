THE Omicron BA.5 variant is now the dominant strain of the Covid virus in Scotland.
Public Health Scotland reports that the highly contagious sublineage accounted for 55 per cent of the newly reported sequenced cases in Scotland between June 27 and July 3.
The figure. is based on samples collected up to June 20.
Only a small number of overall positive cases undergo genomic sequencing, but the trend is in line with patterns identified internationally.
PHS said the first case of BA.5 had been identified in Scotland on March 14.
It was first detected in South Africa back in February, and also drove a surge in cases in Portugal during May.
Both BA.5 and its sister sublineage, BA.4, were designated as "variants of concern" by the UK Health Security Agency in May due to evidence of higher transmissibility compared to the previously dominant BA.2 form of Omicron.
PHS states: "Modelling undertaken by UKHSA indicated that while both lineages had a growth advantage over BA.2, the previously dominant variant, this advantage was greater in BA.5.
"The first specimen date reported for Omicron BA.5 in Scotland was 14 March 2022 and the proportion of sequences of this lineage have rapidly increased.
"The first specimen date reported for Omicron BA.4 in Scotland was 22 March 2022 and the proportion of sequences identified as this lineage have also increased, although less than BA.5.
"Omicron BA.5 is now the predominant variant in Scotland, surpassing Omicron BA.2 and accounting for 55% of newly reported sequenced cases from 27 June 2022 to 3 July 2022.
"Due to the usual processing times from sample collection to reporting of sequencing information, the latest date of sample collection for newly reported sequences is 20 June 2022."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel