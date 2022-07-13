Rural populations saw a boost during the pandemic as Scots escaped the country's largest cities during lockdowns.
Estimates from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show the populations of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen fell in the year to June 30, 2021.
Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute saw their population rise for the first time in years as a result, while Aberdeen and Dundee recorded the largest annual falls at a 0.7 per cent drop in both cities.
Parts of these changes were attributed to students moving back home during the pandemic.
Scotland’s overall population is estimated to have increased 0.25% to 5,479,900.
READ MORE: Scots with children more prone to lockdown drinking
Current trends in births, deaths and migrations would see Scotland's population begin to fall by the end of the decade.
Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics at NRS, said: “As well as people moving long-term out of cities and into the surrounding areas, there may have been students who have moved back to their parents’ addresses temporarily during the pandemic.
“Another factor could be people who had previously moved updating their address with a GP to make sure they received their Covid-19 vaccination letters.
“Address information from GPs feeds into our migration estimates.
“Future reports will tell us if the areas which have gained population sustain those levels in the years ahead.”
However, the mid-year population estimates also showed that the number of people over the age of 65 in Scotland has increased by a third since 2000.
Age Scotland has urged for more to be done as the country faces an ageing population across issues ranging from housing to health.
The organisation's head of policy Adam Stachura said: “Scotland just isn’t planning effectively or quickly enough for a rapidly ageing population, despite these repeated indicators and well-established population trend.
"The aftermath of the pandemic combined with the current cost of living crisis has brought into sharp focus the challenges facing older people today, and in the future, really demonstrating that much more national action is needed.
"The Scottish Government should develop a joined up strategy to support an ageing population as a matter of priority."
He added that access to high-quality health and social care was "key" to allow an older population to live independently.
“Too many older people are already stuck living in unsuitable homes and unable to move or downsize if they wish," Mr Stachura.
"Older people are also the group most impacted by fuel poverty in Scotland. We need to build more affordable, adaptable, energy efficient homes so that people can live independently in their communities.
"This will also help tackle and prevent growing levels of loneliness and isolation, but there must also be greater opportunities local to them to stay connected and socially engaged.
“Today’s figures highlight that there is no time to lose in preparing to meet the needs of an ageing population and ensuring everyone can live well in later life.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here