Across the last two weeks of July, Scotland will be alive with interactive inspiration with The United Nations Board of Significant Inspiration (UNBOSI) making their MUSE processing sites open to the public. Between the 21st - 24th of July in City Square, Dundee, and 28th - 31st July in George Square, Glasgow, members of the public will be invited to help UNBOSI marbleologists infuse inspiration into marbles, ready to be given to the worlds leaders.

After discovering that Scotland was rife with inspiration brought about by Micro-Molecular Unseen Sensory Emanations (MUSE), UNBOSI marbleologists have been working to harness as much of the substance as possible. To do so, they have developed specialist equipment to trap MUSE in marbles, in order to give them to people who may have lost their own. This equipment, known as Marble Experience Exposure Machines - or MEEMs - are large-scale kinetic machines situated over MUSE hotspots that move marbles through different elements, sealing the inspiration in. “It’s an unbelievable piece of science” says Roger Hartley, UNBOSI Executive Director. “We have had experts developing this

technology for decades and we are very excited to share it with the Scottish public”.